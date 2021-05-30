10 best experience days for couples in 2021: the ultimate gift guide to treat your loved one

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It's been a tough year for couples, with romantic stays and dinner dates off the cards during the lockdown. Whether you're looking to treat your loved one to a lavish staycation, or you need a relaxing spa retreat to ease off the stress of working from home together, why not spend some quality time with each other with an unforgettable experience day?

READ: 34 best things to do in London in May - the ultimate guide for every budget

From a romantic cruise along the Thames, to an action-packed helicopter ride for two, gift your partner an experience day they'll never forget.

Best experience days for couples

Gin Afternoon Tea for Two at London's Gherkin

Whether you're a local Londoner, or on a city staycation, indulge in a slice of the high life with this Gin Afternoon Tea for Two at London's iconic Searcys at the Gherkin. Offering panoramic views from the top of one of London’s most iconic skyscrapers, this couples' experience day takes place at the top-floor restaurant at The Gherkin, serving a seasonal menu and delicious afternoon tea featuring the highest quality ingredients.

Gin Afternoon Tea for Two at The Gerkhin, £110, Virgin Experience Days

RELATED: 14 of the best afternoon tea venues in London

Helicopter Trip for Two

Calling adventure-seeking couples, this helicopter trip is guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience. Begin your trip with a hike through stunning surroundings before heading to the airfield where your trip will take flight. Indulge in a romantic lunch for two and reflect on your views from the top.

Helicopter Trip and Hike for Two, £99, Virgin Experience Days

Q Hotels Spa Day and Treatment for Two

Treat yourself and someone special to some much-needed luxury and indulgence with a spa experience at Q Hotels. Slip into relaxation with a 50-minute spa treatment each, choosing from a relaxing face and back massage to a soothing foot spa and more.

Q Hotels Spa Day with 50 Minute Treatment for Two, £119, Buyagift

MORE: 15 best all-inclusive hotels with top reviews

Vineyard Tour and Tasting for Two

The ultimate experience for vino lovers, this couples experience day is not one to be missed. Home to award-winning wines and a beautiful garden, Chilford Hall is one of England's oldest wineries. Discover the beauty of the process behind making wine, from the planting of the seeds and harvesting of the grapes, right through to the fermentation and bottling process.

Chilford Hall Vineyard Tour and Tasting with Lunch for Two in Cambridgeshire, £59, Prezzybox

Sunday Thames Cruise with Live Jazz for Two

If you're looking to wine and dine with your loved one, this two and a half hour jazz cruise includes a three-course lunch and a live on-board jazz band. The boat will pass many famous landmarks such as the London Eye, Tate Modern, Shakespeare's Globe, Tower of London and Tower Bridge, so you can admire the capital’s most famous sights whilst enjoying a delicious dinner and listening to fabulous music – a real treat.

Sunday Jazz Cruise along the Thames for Two, £110, Experience Days

Foraging, Cookery and Lunch for Two

Calling all foodies! Head back to nature with this fantastic foraging, cookery and lunch for two with Totally Wild. You and a fellow adventurer will join a professional forager to learn the ins and outs of foraging and wild food, before cooking up your very own wild food lunch.

In this engaging 6 hour course you’ll learn the rules of general foraging and identify a range of wild ingredients. You’ll sample plenty of delicious tasters, from chutneys and jams to salt pickles and syrups. After the walk you'll cook up a two-course lunch utilising wild and foraged ingredients.

Foraging, Cooking and Lunch for Two with Totally Wild, £120, lastminute.com

Romantic Staycation for Two at The Sheraton Grand Hotel

Nothing says 'I love you' quite like a romantic overnight stay. Whether guests are celebrating their first few years of marriage together or a major wedding milestone, the Anniversary Package for Two at The Sheraton sets the perfect atmosphere for a romantic getaway. Couples will be greeted with a stunning floral bouquet that they can take away after their stay, a bottle of Champagne in the room and delicately scented petals scattered elegantly over the bed.

Staycation for Two at The Sheraton Grand Hotel, from £289 / night, Booking.com

West End Theatre Trip and Dinner for Two

Experience the glitz and glamour of the West End with a magical evening or afternoon at the theatre. Watch a show-stopping theatrical performance, selecting from a range of world-renowned theatre shows. Laugh along with Del Boy and the gang in Only Fools and Horses, have simply the best time at The Tina Turner Musical or pour a cup of ambition and sing along to Dolly Parton hits with 9 to 5 The Musical.

Continue the evening at one of a tempting choice of popular restaurants nearby, from traditional Italian cuisine at Prezzo or Zizzi, to French delights at Café Rouge to indulgent Belgian waffles at Belgo. Dine on three mouth-watering courses after a memorable theatre performance in London's West End.

Red Letter Days Theatre & Dinner for Two Gift Experience, £169.99, John Lewis

Mystery Holiday for Two

Lockdown may have deprived us of international travel, but not for much longer! For those who love surprises, this mystery holiday is the perfect gift for those after a much-needed 'baecation'.

From Antigua to Riga, Dubai to Nice, prizes feature over 50 different worldwide destinations, with once-in-a-lifetime beach holidays to culture-crammed city breaks. With flights set to depart from September 2021, before you know it you could be making magical memories in Disneyland Paris, adventures in Antigua, or living it up in luxury along the Venetian Riviera.

Mystery Holiday for Two, £99 pp, Wowcher

Visit Penguins at London Zoo

Overseas travel and exotic holidays may be off the cards for now, but why not visit London Zoo and see some of the most beautiful animals from around the world? From baby two-toed sloths to Humboldt penguins, visitors can get up close and personal to more than 19,000 animals at the central London Zoo, making it a brilliant day out for animal-loving couples.

London Zoo Trip for Two, from £26 pp, ZSL London Zoo

BOOK NOW

SEE: 10 best experience days for her: The ultimate gift guide

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.