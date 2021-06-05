This beach pod stay looks so incredible for your next staycation and it's available for £79

Planning the perfect staycation? Wowcher has you covered. With international travel restrictions still looking to be limited for the foreseeable future, it's time to explore all that the UK has to offer. Sure, we're not beachside in Bali or sunning it up in Spain, but this floating hotel certainly delivers those luxurious coastal vibes.

For just £79, you can book a night's stay for two at the four-star Good Hotel, situated along London's iconic Royal Victoria Dock. Just a stone's throw from the O2, marvel at the architectural beauty of the crystal building which gazes out onto the river Thames. The pièce de resistance of the hotel, after you've checked in, wander up to the Roof Terrace and admire London's stunning skyline while sipping on an afternoon coffee or an evening tipple.

The hotel's Roof Terrace offers incredible views of the London skyline

Providing incredible value for money, this deal has been reduced from £264.50 – that's a huge 70% saving! Also included in the offer is a complimentary breakfast as well as two Emirates cable car tickets which will take you straight to the O2.

With Canary Wharf and Greenwich close by, pay a visit to a number of London's most beloved attractions, including the Cutty Sark and Greenwich Park. Of course, you're never far from the city's transport links, walk five minutes and you'll arrive at Royal Victoria station or tread slightly further afield and jump on the Jubilee Line for a day of sightseeing in the city.

Valid for stays from 17th May 2021 until 31st Mar 2022, Wowcher's incredible deal can also double up as the perfect gift for Father's Day, birthdays, anniversaries and more. Opt for a Good Room with plenty of comforting amenities, or upgrade to a room with a waterfront view of the Thames. Want to take it one step further? Why not upgrade to The Best Room on the waterfront which boasts a king size bed.

