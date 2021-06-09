A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman poses in bikini in Portugal The star was still able to travel despite the UK's restrictions

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman looked radiant in her latest beach snap as she soaked up the sun on the Algarve coast on Wednesday.

The star had fans swooning as she shared a bikini selfie on the beach, despite Portugal recently being hit by the UK's latest travel restrictions.

"Portugal may be on the Amber list now", Jasmine wrote, "but I’m here to tell you, that doesn’t affect the feel-good-factor of being on a beach on the Algarve.

"Staying safe: (including factor 50 after getting caught out last week!) luckily it is easy to stay socially distant when the beaches are quiet and I’m just enjoying the opportunity to be here."

The star soaked up the sun on the Algarve

Confirming the star won't get any celeb treatment when she lands in the UK, Jasmine revealed: "Yes I will have to quarantine when I return, but I’m grateful and happy to be here and back to work."

Sporting a summer glow, the 45-year-old donned a monochrome leopard print bikini and chic sun hat as she posed for the camera.

"So wish I could be there", said one jealous fan, whilst another wrote: "How lovely Jasmine. You all give us hope in getting abroad hopefully sometime soon."

"Enjoy! It is beyond beautiful to see travel returning…" shared another fan, envious of Jasmine's trip abroad.

The star donned a glamorous sun hat and blue dress for her beach stroll

Jasmine's overseas trip comes after the star opened up on social media last month about her struggles during the lockdown. In a very candid post, she revealed she had found lockdown stress and weight gain incredibly difficult to overcome.

She went on to reveal she is "struggling to keep my head above water" with homeschooling and being a mum to kids Albion and Joy.

Jasmine shared the honest photos on her Instagram page

"I barely find the time to brush my hair, never mind put on makeup or do a workout. I have found this latest lockdown harder than ever and I’m sure I’m not alone. Home schooling is tough and as much as I love spending time with my kids, I really miss my job. I feel like my identity is dissolving, and I’ve been emotional eating and drinking."

We're so pleased Jasmine is able to soak up some sun and enjoy work again!

