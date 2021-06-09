Ben Shephard is currently enjoying a well-deserved break with his family in Cornwall. And on Tuesday, he shared some candid snapshots of their getaway with his fans on Instagram.

GMB's Ben and his wife Annie were joined by some friends and the TV star's Aunty Jan for some fish and chips "with a view" at The Mariners, an acclaimed pub overlooking the Camel Estuary in Rock.

WATCH: Ben Shephard shares glimpse inside his Valentine's Day with wife Annie

The 46-year-old shared three photos in total, the first of which showcased the incredible food being enjoyed by the group. The second image saw Ben posing for a selfie with his Auntie, with the pair both smiling for the camera. The third was a sweet image of Ben's wife and a female friend.

He wrote: "Is there anything that tastes as good as #fishnchips with a view??? @marinersinrock @paulainsw6rth thank you it was flipping amazing. I've got so many memories as a kid being here but the food and service have never been as good. Just loved being with my Aunty Jan and our friends."

Top chef Paul was among those to comment on the post. "Thank you so much Ben and we love looking after you and your beautiful family, mate," he wrote.

Ben and Annie have been married since March 2004, and together they share two sons, Sam, 15, and 13-year-old Jack.

During a recent chat with good friend Kate Thornton on her White Wine Question Time podcast, Ben opened up about his marriage with Annie.

"We met at university - so you knew Annie when I just got into the telly - and I was sort of a mere puppy when it came to the world of broadcasting media," he explained.

"She has been through all this with me - the highs and the lows of all that experience. And she is still here, somehow is still putting up with me which to this day, I can't quite believe that I am extraordinarily lucky."

