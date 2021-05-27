Penny Lancaster is gorgeous in red mini dress for romantic holiday with Rod Stewart The couple are enjoying a sunshine break

Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart have made the most of travel restrictions easing amid the pandemic by jetting off on a romantic getaway.

The model shared a rare photo of the couple enjoying the sunshine and Penny looked gorgeous in a red animal print mini dress that showcased her endless legs to perfection.

Rod looked equally eye-catching in a blue shirt and patterned waistcoat, which he teamed with coordinating trousers and trainers.

Posing on a balcony surrounded by lush palm trees, Penny captioned the photo: "Time alone, time to reflect #romanticgetaway."

The couple's snap received plenty of attention from fans, with many agreeing that Penny and Rod are one stylish pairing.

"You both look stunning! Enjoy," one wrote. A second remarked: "Rod is as always dressed impeccably and he is coordinating with the table!!"

A third added: "Enjoy. You two look amazing," and a fourth said: "Great photo! You're both so cute together."

Penny and Rod look so stylish on their getaway

Penny and Rod have been married since 2007 and share two children: sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, ten.

Earlier this month, Penny shared a previously unseen wedding photo with her fans that showed her dressed in her spectacular bridal gown complete with train and matching white bouquet.

In the image, the blonde beauty walked away from the camera while holding onto her little bridesmaid's hand. How sweet!

Penny shared a previously unseen wedding photo on Instagram

She also marked her 50th birthday this month with a quiet celebration at home with Rod and their children. As part of her incredible lockdown birthday party, the Loose Women star was treated to a very unusual cake – with goats on top!

The culinary creation was covered in pale green icing with tufts of grass and plants, while a white picket fence surrounded the outside.

But the pièce de résistance was, of course, the three brown and white figurines placed on top to represent her three pygmy goats: Rupert, Biscuit and Hazel.

