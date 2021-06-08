Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright look sun-kissed during family holiday in Portugal The couple are making the most of their time in Portugal

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright recently found themselves in Portugal just days before the country was put on the amber list. Before the latest restrictions were put in place, the couple made the most of their time in the sun-soaked travel destination.

In photos shared on Mark's sister Jessica Wright's Instagram Stories on Monday, the couple were seen dining at Maria's Restaurant & Beach in the Algarve. They were joined by other members of Mark's family, including his parents.

Michelle, 34, simply shared a sweet selfie with former TOWIE star Jess. The 35-year-old reality TV star recently revealed that it would have been her wedding week with her fiancé William Lee-Kemp had the pandemic not happened.

"It's not quite the trip we were supposed to be going on [wedding themed emojis] but couldn't be happier right now," she remarked.

The family vacation is no doubt a welcome treat for Mark, 34, and Michelle, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on 24 May. The couple were married in a beautiful ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds followed by a wedding reception in the grounds of Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

Michelle and Mark are in Portugal with his family

"6 years just like that!! Feels brand new every day. Happy anniversary Treac. I Love you," Mark wrote alongside some cute couple snaps.

His dad replied, "I think he may push the boat out tonight Michelle happy ever anniversary to you both have a great night x." Meanwhile, mum Carol said: "Happy anniversary you two beauts X."

The actress posed for a selfie with Jess Wright

The couple first met on holiday in Dubai at the end of 2012. Months later in May 2013, they confirmed their relationship by making an appearance on the red carpet together.

A short while later, Mark popped the question to Michelle during another holiday in Dubai.

