Kate Middleton's brother James reveals half-term holiday destination

James Middleton is enjoying the sunny weather in an idyllic holiday destination – Devon! Kate and Pippa's brother made the revelation on his Instagram on Wednesday.

MORE: Inside James Middleton's stunning home with fiancée Alizée ahead of move

The 34-year-old announced he was in the gorgeous location via his Ela & Co Instagram account. He had asked his followers to guess the location of his staycation in order to receive "a FREE bag of James' treats" and on Wednesday he announced the winners after they had successfully guessed Devon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: James Middleton shares adorable video of puppies

"Congratulations to everyone who correctly guessed our staycation location, Devon, England," he wrote alongside a picture of two of his dogs on a boat.

MORE: James Middleton arranges most romantic date night for fiancée Alizee Thevenet

RELATED: 5 photos that show Prince William's close bond with his in-laws the Middletons

It's unknown if James' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and his sisters Kate and Pippa have joined him, but those definitely by his side include his fiancée Alizée Thevenet and, of course, his loyal dogs.

James revealed he was on holiday in Devon

James and Alizée will no doubt be waiting to see if restrictions fully lift at the end of the month as they are due to marry this year.

The couple postponed their wedding twice last year, once in May and then again in October.

James announced the news last September, when he penned a lovely tribute to his partner as he marked 12 months since proposing to his other half.

Sharing a series of incredible photographs of their recent trip to Italy, he wrote: "It's a year since I asked Alizee to marry me… what a year it's been!

"Two homes, lockdown, two attempts at a wedding, a litter of [dog emoji], launching of new company @ella.co, a beard shave and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can't wait to take on whatever the future holds for us."

He added: "We managed to escape to Italy for a quick dip in the sea, lots of and now ready to face the world again- thank you @theclassicyachtexperience for the most unforgettable experience."