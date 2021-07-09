Kelly Brook shares stunning beach photos from dreamy holiday to Majorca

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Following its inclusion to the green list, Kelly Brook has rushed to Majorca for a much-deserved sunny holiday with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The couple arrived on the Spanish island this week and on Thursday she shared some envy-inducing pictures from the beach in Deià.

WATCH: Kelly Brook dances during yacht trip in Mallorca

Fans loved the six holiday snaps shared on her Instagram which show her enjoying a dip in the sea as well as posing with her gorgeous 'Roar Instinct' bikini by lingerie brand Freya.

"So beautiful," commented many, whilst others simply wrote the word "stunning" under the photos.

Kelly has also been documenting her travels via her Stories and has shared several clips showing off their delicious lunches and their yacht trip around the island.

The star looked stunning as she posed in her leopard bikini

The Radio presenter also cheekily poked fun at her boyfriend of six years, whose team Italy will play England in the EURO 2020 final this Sunday.

"Dreaming of Italy beating England in the Final... keep dreaming baby," she wrote alongside a 15-second video of Jeremy chilling in a yacht.

Kelly and Jeremy have been dating since 2015 and back in 2018, Kelly jokingly proposed to her model boyfriend during a holiday to Antigua.

Freya 'Roar Instinct' bikini top, £16, Brandalley

Sadly, the model turned her down because "it was too busy" and "it wasn't private enough".

Whilst we wait for an exciting engagement, the couple continue to delight fans with their loved-up snaps and their fun videos and pictures of their "baby", their cavapoo named Teddy.

In July last year, she announced on her Instagram: "Meet Teddy, our newest member of the family @iamteddythecavapoo." The sweet picture showed the adorable brown and white puppy looking pensive whilst lying down on top of a fluffy white pillow.

