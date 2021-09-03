Dua Lipa filmed her poolside music video at this chic Miami oceanfront hotel perfect for staycations

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Miami might not be the place that instantly comes to mind when you think about a staycation. The city is known for its glitzy nightlife, glam beaches, and high-energy vibe, but there are hidden gems tucked in and outside of South Beach not to be missed for the ultimate stress-relieving vibe you wouldn’t expect.

RELATED: 8 weird and wonderful holiday homes for the ultimate staycation

Staycations can rejuvenate, relax, and bring you back to life, and they’re the perfect solution when you only have time for a quick getaway and/or would rather not travel too far away.

The Confidante Hotel sits right on Miami Beach

And if you’re eyeing an end-of-summer getaway or one for the fall, there’s one relaxing hotel that you can’t miss.

The Confidante sits about 15 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of South Beach. It’s retro-chic, has a new restaurant on-site, and comes complete with colorful poolside cabanas and a private beach area.

MORE: 35 UK hotels you need to visit for weekend getaway before the end of summer

There’s also plenty of artsy decor on the grounds that makes it perfect for nailing an eye-catching Instagram snap. And if it looks familiar that's for good reason. Dua Lipa shot her New Rules music video there in 2017 and can be seen lounging in a hotel bed, dancing in one of the hotel suites, and strutting in the middle of a pool on a glass plank in a black bikini and black sarong.

Dua Lipa filmed her New Rules music video at the Confidante

It’s a place you should consider whether you’re visiting Miami on a staycation - or for one of the city’s popular events - like Miami Swim Week (usually in July) or Art Basel (usually in December). It’s close enough to the action that it’s a short Uber or Lyft ride away, and it’s far enough away that you can step away and unwind when you want to too.

One of the best places to do that is at the Confidante’s beach area, which is just steps behind the pool. Guests can kick back under vibrant umbrellas and tents on the white sandy shore and order cocktails and food straight to their chairs. It’s a serene vibe - and so gorgeous on sunny days.

BOOK THE CONFIDANTE HOTEL NOW

Hotel guests who would rather sit poolside can reserve one of the striped cabanas or grab a pool chair topped with one of the hotel’s signature colorful umbrellas. There’s also a ‘Backyard’ lounge area too. If the striped cabanas look familiar it's for good reason: Dua Lipa filmed her New Rules video there in 2017, and she can be seen dancing with a group of bikini-clad dancers.

RELATED: 9 holiday destinations you won't believe are in the UK – inspiration for your staycation

Post pool and beach, guests can retreat to their rooms, which have been designed with art deco-style decor and come complete with rejuvenating rainfall showers. The stars of the hotel’s rooms are the suites, so if you can afford to splurge do it. The views from the ocean-view suites are incredible and you can lounge and take in the sunrise or sunset from there too.

For an extra boost of relaxation, there’s also a rooftop spa on the grounds, where guests can indulge in hot stone massages, popular crystal massages, and magnet face masks in air-conditioned private cabanas.

The hotel's oceanfront suites complete with balconies are not to be missed

Then there’s Ambersweet, the newest restaurant on-site, where guests can order up delicious chef-inspired bites like the popular House-Made Pastrami Benedict and Calle Ocho Avocado Toast.

The Confidante has everything you need on-site, so if you don’t want to leave...you don’t have to.

The amazing thing about Miami is that there’s warm weather year-round, white sandy beaches, palm trees, stunning restaurants you can’t miss, and a nightlife scene that is still bustling too. And if you’re traveling to Miami from within the U.S., specifically in the South and East Coast, it makes for a great weekend getaway.

The hotel's private beach area is an ideal place to kick back and relax

The city’s island-like flavor made it one of the hottest destinations in the U.S. to travel to during the pandemic, specifically for those who wanted a beach getaway but weren’t ready to travel outside of the country just yet.

And the same is still true for quick end of summer and fall vacations.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.