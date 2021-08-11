Planning the perfect family holiday? These are the best First Choice deals you can bag right now

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When we’re searching for a family getaway, nothing gets us booking faster than a top holiday deal and a brilliant hotel review.

We’ve done the hard work for you and searched First Choice for their best holiday reviews for families, from the resorts packed with activities to the hotels with kids’ facilities aplenty – and something for mum and dad too.

And take advantage of their 2021 holiday discount too. First Choice are offering £150 off bookings on selected holidays departing before October 31 2021 with their Special Summer Deals. Be quick – you’ve got until August 16 to book.

7 family holidays with the best reviews

Best for: Families wanting to explore

Want to get away from it all with the kids? This is the spot for you. There’s a kids’ splash park to tire them out and a chillout area – plus an adults-only pool for when you pop your loved ones into the kids club. Bonus – the beach is only a five-minute walk away.

Take advantage of the free shuttle bus, ferrying you to the local towns and markets.

Top review: “The resort is huge and there’s so much to do, we were never bored. My six-year-old loved the splash park and mini disco, and the facilities were great for kids. It’s very clean, has amazing staff, stunning views and the food was always great. You won’t find better!”

Best for: Families who love the beach

This hotel is right by Lagouni Beach, a Blue Flag Beach that’s loaded with free sunbeds and umbrellas, plus a watersports centre and Greek restaurant. Back at the hotel, you’ll find a three pools (include a lagoon-like pool), a Greek beach restaurant along with two more restaurants and a huge amphitheatre in the gardens.

For the kids? A splash zone you’ll never get them out of and evening shows for post-dinner fun.

Top review: “We can’t fault the place. The staff make this really special! The food is very tasty and a great variety to choose from, and the pools brilliant for both adults and children.”

Best for: Fussy families

The Cordial Mogan Valle Apartments have something for everyone – we’re talking a kids’ splash park, three pools and a spa. Each villa comes with self-catering facilities, so if you have particularly fussy kids or don’t fancy venturing to the buffet restaurant, you can whip up something in your own apartment.

The beach is a mere 10-minute walk away and the local harbor only 15-minutes on foot, with plenty of restaurants and shops to enjoy too.

Top review: “Staff are friendly and super helpful, and the hotel rooms are clean and fully equipped – the balcony is massive. The area is a beautiful place, a hidden gem in the Canaries with amazing restaurants and a beautiful beach.”

Best for: Active families

The GF Isabel has it all for keeping kids – and adults – busy. There’s minigolf, zip-lining, a splash park and an adults-only roof deck all on site. Not to mention a beach only 10-minutes’ walk away lined with restaurants and bars too.

Top review: “We spent five nights at this resort and it was absolutely amazing and we had the best time ever! Our two young children absolutely loved it, the service was excellent and the food fantastic – even for the fussiest of eaters.”

Best for: Families needing some R&R

The Bay Hotel & Suites is a swish yet family-friendly resort, complete with private beach, two playgrounds, a kids’ pool and a kids’ club.

For the adults, you’ll find a spa with a whirlpool, a poolside bar and a sea-view pool that’s picture perfect. And if you’re wanting a truly authentic Greek experience, the traditional town of St Nikola’s is less than a 10-minutes’ walk away and guests will find a scattering of bars and tavernas.

Top review: “This is an amazing hotel on the beach. Really modern, with its own beautiful beach, with crystal clear water ad a huge pool right above the beach. The food was excellent, the rooms beautiful and clean and extremely friendly staff – everything was perfect.”

Best for: Families wanting to party

A fun-filled resort with a lively atmosphere, the Hotel Regente is a stones’ throw away from shops, bars and restaurants and the nearest sandy beach is about a 10-minute walk away.

Benidorm’s old town is a 10-minute drive away, and a great place to spend the day. For the little ones, there’s a children’s pool, plenty of activities including a games room and evening entertainment plus a playground for them to enjoy.

Top review: “Clean rooms, great views and food amazing – we had plenty of choice. The staff were fantastic and we can’t wait to come back and visit.”

Best for: Stylish and sporty families

This beautifully stylish hotel might have the feel of an adults-only, but it’s geared towards families who want to have fun. For the grown-ups, there’s an Olympic-sized swimming pool, sports centre, fitness studio and plenty of activities available include cycling and paddle courts and a beach just minutes away.

And the kids are even more spoilt, thanks to the soft play area, bowling alley, indoor children’s playground, face painting workshops, trampolines, kids’ swimming pool…the list goes on.

Top review: “Excellent location, clean bungalow and the kids club was brilliant. Would definitely book to come here again!”

