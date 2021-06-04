Holiday panic setting in? 6 available UK getaways for a last-minute staycation

With international travel looking more and more unlikely, why not book an unbelievable staycation this summer right here in the UK? With the weather set to get even warmer, we have rounded up an amazing selection of destinations right on your doorstep with last-minute availability, from the Cornwall coast to a luxury Surrey spa. Check them out below and get booking!

St Michael's Resort, Cornwall

This 4-star hotel has been a hit with celebrities this summer, and we aren't surprised. With an award-winning restaurant, luxury spa and a cosy coastal theme, it's the perfect escape from the perils of everyday life. It is situated in the stunning town of Falmouth, known for its sandy beaches and quaint harbour. So go on, treat yourself to a glass of wine and let your worries wash away whilst you stare out at sea.

Buttercup Meadow, Bath

Bath is a great option if you are wanting to get away with your family this summer. There is something for everyone, from shopping, spas to the historic Roman Baths. This country escape is just on the outskirts, meaning you will get all the peace and quiet you desire. Built on the site of an old horse stable, it overlooks the stunning Somerset countryside and sleeps up to 12 people, meaning no one has to be left behind!

Shephards Bliss, Devon

If you're looking to get a little more down and dirty, why not try out a spot of glamping? This site is situated in a sweet Devonshire village, and each hut contains an en-suite shower, TV and bed (we can't believe it either). It is perfect for couples, complete with a pizza oven and hot tub. Nothing says romance like sleeping under the stars and taking a dip in the tub late at night. This is camping as you've never seen it before.

The Hidden Jewel, London

If a city break is more your thing, why not book yourself into a luxury apartment in the centre of London? We are obsessed with this unique Soho home, nestled behind one of its busiest and most historic streets. The interior is pure luxury, with Italian marble bathrooms and a state-of-the-art kitchen, not to mention mood lighting in every room. Bar hopping in the evening has never been easier, with the West End having the biggest variety of dining, nightlife and shopping options.

Pennyhill Park, Surrey

After the year that we have had, we all deserve a spa break this summer, and this one in Surrey takes luxury to a new level. The pictures are enough to convince us, but if not, then the reviews are bound to make you book straight away. One customer said: "Wow! What an incredible experience!! The whole place was a paradise on our doorstep. I will definitely be coming back here."

Harbour Light, Cornwall

If an idyllic British getaway is what you are wanting, this apartment in Boscastle will satisfy those cravings. Perfect for any water lovers out there, it is situated near a stunning stretch of coastline, and you can even hear the sound of the river flowing out to sea. Grab your swimming gear and let's get going!

