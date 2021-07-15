9 amazing green and amber list holiday deals from TUI, from Spain to Greece

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Cue fanfare! Summer holidays are back on, thanks to the latest government information on covid-friendly holiday destinations on the green and amber travel lists.

And TUI, our go-to holiday website, has hundreds of amazing holiday deals to snap up for the school holidays and beyond, to green list countries including Malta and Madeira, and plenty of amber list destinations, from the Canary Islands to Greece, too.

Do I need a covid test to go on holiday even if I’m fully vaccinated?

Possibly, yes. All countries on the green and amber lists have their own entry requirements – TUI’s handy Covid-hub outlines all of the requirements for each of their destinations, so it’s best to check before you book.

Some countries require pre-departure forms to be completed, for the adults in the group to be double-vaccinated and Covid-tests before you travel and on arrival – even if you’ve had both vaccinations.

Since Covid-testing can bulk up the price of your holiday exponentially, TUI has created an affordable and hassle-free way to sort yours. TUI’s Covid testing packages from £20 per person, and can be purchased for holidays departing up until the end of October. Find out more on TUI.com.

TUI offers customers Covid cover and free changes on holidays, up to 14 days before the date of departure up to 31 October, incase your circumstances change due to Covid too.

What is the top holiday deal right now?

One of the best holiday deals of the moment is from TUI, who are offering holidaymakers up to £100 off selected holidays, plus free changes on selected bookings with code SUMMER.

The code is valid on over 850 holidays, including trips to the Canary Islands, Corfu and Malta plus longer-haul destinations from The Bahamas to Barbados, plus hundreds of free kids places too. Check out the full list of holiday deals here.

To help you out, we’ve handpicked some of TUI’s most brilliant deals on holidays to green and amber list countries:

Best holiday deals to Spain

TUI SENSATORI Ibiza

Stay in Ibiza’s stunning five-star TUI Sensatori Ibiza, one of the most beautifully situated hotels on the whole of the island. It’s a luxurious spot for the whole family, with plenty of adults-only areas and kid-friendly places too, including childcare for when you need a bit of time out.

And you’ll be spoilt for choice come mealtime, with four restaurants to eat in, a rooftop bar and entertainment to delight the whole family. Plus, book now and you’ll save 25%.

TUI MAGIC LIFE Fuerteventura

Active family? You’ll love this resort, which is laden with activities from sports tournaments to mountain biking, silent discos, live entertainment and family cinema sessions.

When do you want some R+R, there’s four pools to choose from, sandy beaches and a spa for you to chill out in too. plus, it’s all-inclusive all day long, so midnight snacks are definitely on the menu.

TUI BLUE Alcudia Pins, Majorca

We could all do with some downtime right now, and TUI BLUE Alcudia Pins in Majorca has wellness at the top of the menu. With a big focus on wellbeing, it has programmes to help encourage kids to try new foods, professional swimming lessons and family wellbeing classes

There’s plenty to do if you and your family want to get active though; there’s a children’s splash park, clubs for tots and teens and a beach within 50m.

Best holiday deals to Greece

Hotel Alexandra Golden Boutique, Thassos

Super stylish and based on the beach, live your Mama Mia fantasy with this boutique hotel – the only way to arrive is by ferry from the mainland.

Located between the gold sand beaches and quaint bars and restaurants of the town centre, you’ll be hard-pressed to want to leave your luxury hotel room – you can up the luxe factor by upgrading to a room with a private jacuzzi or even private pool.

Holiday Village Atlantica Rhodes

With a splash park, mini-cinema, assault course and raft-building sessions, this resort is more like an adventure playground than a hotel – and one the kids will love.

Conveniently, the hotel is split into three different zones, so you can choose where you want to stay plus you can choose a swim-up option or a suite with a private pool. There’s a big, pebbly beach just a five minute walk away, it’s another 10 minutes to reach Kolymbia’s centre for when you want a day out.

Stella Island Luxury Resort & Spa, Heraklion area

Looking for a romantic break for two? This should be top of your list. Boasting a giant pool, five restaurants and a state of the art spa, this resort is adults-only and angled to be as luxurious as possible.

Located alongside a private beach on Crete’s northern coast, you can try scuba-diving and sailing inbetween your sunbed and spa sessions.

More holiday deals…

Hideaway at Royalton St Lucia

With white sandy beaches and infinity pools, the Hideaway at Royalton St Lucia is truly stunning!

The adults-only resort is just the place for chilling out in, with a private beach, rainfall showers in rooms and seafood restaurant – it’s also a great venue for an overseas wedding to remember.

Labranda Rivieria Premium Resort & Spa Malta

If you want to explore Malta’s beautiful beaches, this is the resort for you. the hotel is perched by a quiet cove, plus Mellieha Bay is a five minute drive away.

And if it’s the island’s blue lagoons you want to explore, the island of Comino’s lagoons are 15 minutes away by ferry. Back at base, you can choose from two pools which both overlook the Mediterranean Sea, three restaurants and a spa too.

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Orlando USA

Treat the family to the holiday of a lifetime – to Disney’s beautiful Caribbean Beach Resort, based in Orlando’s famous Walt Disney resort.

Along with outdoor pools, watersports, a games arcade, Pirate Adventure Cruise and a children’s water play area, to name just some of the facilities, if it’s the Disney Parks you want to visit, there’s a few ways to do so. Either catch the bus or take a trip on the Disney Skyliner, a panoramic gondola system that connects you with Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

