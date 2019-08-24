Tess Daly shares rare glimpse into family life on idyllic Maldives holiday The Strictly star threw back to her 50th birthday celebrations

Tess Daly is a very private woman when it comes to her family. Rarely do we get a glimpse into her life off-camera with husband Vernon Kay and their daughters Phoebe, 14, and Amber, ten. But earlier this week, the Strictly Come Dancing presenter treated fans to a sneak peek inside their idyllic Maldives getaway from April, where they celebrated the star's 50th birthday in style – and we wish we were there!

On Thursday, Tess commemorated "the best birthday I ever had" with some envy-inducing throwback snaps from their trip. One image sees the mum-of-two reclining in a hanging chair and facing away from the crystal blue sea, wearing a white sleeveless top with matching lace shorts. Another image shows the whole family sitting in swinging chairs at an outdoor bar, with their backs to their camera, and the white sandy beach beneath their feet. While a third pic shows Tess demonstrating her paddleboarding skills as baby sharks circled the ocean floor around her. Eek!

That view!

Captioning the post, she gushed: "Perfect Paradise. For #tbt I’m throwing it back to the best birthday I ever had -on the holiday of a lifetime, in the beautiful Maldives back in April with the family. Soaked up every super-special moment and even had a go at paddleboarding while baby sharks were swimming all around us - you can just make them out in the photo! Special memories and truly a little piece of heaven on Earth."

Nothing quite like a white sandy beach

MORE: 3 celebrity-approved boutique hotels in Europe to book right this second

Tess and her family spent her birthday break at Kanuhura – a stunning island in the heart of the Indian Ocean. Described as an "unfettered paradise", it takes just 30 minutes to arrive from a seaplane departing from Maldives capital Male. Kanuhura is unlike many other Maldivian islands in that it stretches over three private islands. It was given a makeover in 2016; think stylish, yet relaxed, bohemian vibes. Although it's not known whether Tess stayed in an over-the-water bungalow or beach villa, a stay in one of the Retreat Grand Beach Pool Villas start from $2351 per night excluding taxes and fees, on a half-board basis (maximum occupancy of 4 adults and 2 children).

Tess is braver than we are!

MORE: 10 of the best beaches in the UK to visit when the sun comes out to play

Each villa comes with a pastel green bike - and it's the best way to get around the island - and to take in all the picturesque views. There's also water sports, sea cruises galore and a fully equipped spa - Kokaa - where you can bet the couple had a traditional massage or two. Kanuhura also has five restaurants to choose from and they are all top notch. Breakfast, in particular, has tables that sit right on the beach and you can tuck into anything from chocolate croissants to a fry up! Sounds like paradise to us.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.