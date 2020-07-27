Inside Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's family holiday – see the rare photo Vernon visited a vineyard in France

Vernon Kay and Strictly's Tess Daly have shared a rare insight into their summer holiday in France. The notoriously private couple posted an update about their family fun in Dijon – and we're seriously jealous.

While it's gloomy and wet in the UK, the former All Star Family Fortunes presenter, 46, was visiting a stunning vineyard, basking in the sunshine in the French wine-making region.

Giving his followers an insight into what he'd been up to, Vernon joked: "Chug-Chug-Chug!! Le Vin Rouge please!! #wine @willblackmon", tagging the NFL Wine guy aka Will Blackmon.

He also added a video of the vines stretching as far as the eye can see, sharing, "Wine for miles!! A tremendous couple of weeks with the family." Tess chimed in with "Heavenly place", adding some heart eye emojis.

Vernon was on the vino during a family holiday to Dijon, France

It seems the duo were enjoying a private tour of a local vineyard courtesy of former Super Bowl Champion Will Blackmon, who has branched out into the wine business. Living the dream!

His website reads: "Our client services cover personal wine buying, educational opportunities, wine travel, private events and a monthly subscription box." What a holiday!

Vernon and Tess thanked NFL Wine guy aka Will Blackmon

Vernon and Tess tied the knot in 2013 and raise daughters Phoebe, 15, and Amber, 10, together. The pair are notoriously private about their marriage.

The ex-Radio 1 star was forced to clear up rumours they were "living separate lives" last year when a fan queried why they hadn't been pictured together in months.

But when Vernon shared a sweet image of their two daughters on Instagram, one follower commented that it "feels like you and @tessdaly are living separate lives. I hope not. Love you guys."

Vernon raises daughters Amber and Phoebe with Strictly host Tess

Vernon responded, insisting that his private photos don't need to be shared in a public domain.

The down-to-earth star shared: "Pictures of our family life are all labelled nicely on an iPad or in Apple photo books for us to share, as a family. No need to invite the world into our home life, some do, but it’s not for us. We are 100 [per cent]. Thanks for asking." Great response!

