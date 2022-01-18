Demi Moore causes major envy with lush travel snapshot in pajamas Aah, to be in the skies again

Demi Moore had fans wishing they could take to the skies once again and embark on travels of their own with her latest upload.

The star took to her social media to share a picture of herself during her frequent travels, showing off the essentials of her look.

In the snapshot, it looked like she was reclining on an airplane seat while wearing a headscarf, her glasses, a face mask, and pajama robes.

WATCH: Rumer Willis shares incredibly magical video of mum Demi Moore

The silky robe made the shot look a lot more lush and cozy as Demi embarked on one of her trips around the world and fans were stunned with how good she looked.

"Travel essentials. Not pictured: a good book," she captioned the photo, and fans instantly started inundating the comments section with heart emojis.

"Looks surprisingly elegant! Suits you and your travel outfit well," one commented, with another saying: "You're helping me accept the fact I need glasses... but I'd prefer to look like you in 'em."

A third added: "One of the most beautiful women I've ever seen. Still…," with one also writing: "Even your mask looks lovely on you how can that be."

Demi shared her travel essentials with fans, only missing a good book

The Ghost star was most recently seen in Los Angeles after spending the holidays with her family, and even documented her visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art.

Demi wore a chic black jumpsuit in the shots that hugged her figure and featured a zip-up neckline that she'd drawn low.

She paired the look with a statement Dior handbag with a marbled print and a pair of black and white sneakers, with her hair slicked back and her matching mask.

The star was surrounded by covered multi-colored lights in the shots, illuminated by the pink, purple, and blue hues of the exhibit she stood in.

The actress shared stunning photos from her visit to a Los Angeles museum

Demi captioned the stunning photographs with: "What a perfect way to spend a Sunday at the Pipilotti Rist exhibit at The Geffen Contemporary @moca. It was Pure Joy!"

