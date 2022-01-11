Demi Moore turns heads with her style in eye-catching new photos Lights, lights, lights

Demi Moore is currently back home in the United States after a busy 2021 full of travel and events around the globe.

The actress took to social media to share snippets from one of the escapades she's gotten up to since coming back.

She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram from her visit to the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, and it wasn't just the exhibit that caught the eyes of fans.

Demi wore a chic black jumpsuit in the shots that hugged her figure and featured a zip-up neckline that she'd drawn low.

She paired the look with a statement Dior handbag with a marbled print and a pair of black and white sneakers, with her hair slicked back and her matching mask.

The star was surrounded by covered multi-colored lights in the shots, illuminated by the pink, purple, and blue hues of the exhibit she stood in.

Demi captioned the stunning photographs with: "What a perfect way to spend a Sunday at the Pipilotti Rist exhibit at The Geffen Contemporary @moca. It was Pure Joy!"

Demi shared stunning new photos from her visit to a Los Angeles museum

Fans were quickly enamored by the shots and Demi's style as well, with one commenting: "You are so stunning," and another adding: "59 is just a number, you're adorable teen-ager."

A third wrote: "Beautiful woman," with one simple saying: "Goddess," and many others expressing their thoughts with heart and flame emojis, also marveling at the beauty of the exhibit.

The Indecent Proposal star rocked a similar look when she showed off her airport style as she was heading back home for the holidays.

Taking to social media to share her outfit details with her 2.6million followers, Demi looked put-together and comfy in tailored black trousers, chunky knitwear, a figure-fitting black coat, and chunky black boots.

The star rocked a chic all-black ensemble for her travels

The star accessorised with the same marbled Dior handbag, black sunglasses and a warm knitted beanie hat.

