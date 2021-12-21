Demi Moore's glamorous airport style turns heads as she returns home for the holidays The actress rocked an all-black ensemble

Nobody does airport style quite like Demi Moore. Rocking an all-black ensemble for her latest travelling stint, the 59-year-old actress looked so stylish in her latest Instagram post.

Taking to social media to share her outfit details with her 2.6million followers, Demi looked so chic in tailored black trousers, chunky knitwear, a figure-fitting black coat and chunky black boots. The star accessorised with a marbled Dior handbag, black sunglasses and a warm knitted beanie hat. We're definitely taking airport style inspiration from Demi on our next trip…

The actress looked radiant as her raven hair fell past her shoulders in a sleek, straightened style while the star appeared to go makeup-free - donning her facemask on a chain around her neck ready for wear.

"Home for the holidays!" Demi captioned her photo, which pictured the star standing beside the airport runway with her leg popped and arms in the air.

Demi rocked an all-black ensemble at the airport

Fans were quick to comment on the post, rushing to the comments to shower the star in compliments. "Absolutely loooove the outfit", commented one fan, while another gushed: "You look comfy and gorgeous as usual! [heart emoji] nice purse…"

It's not clear where Demi will be spending her Christmas, but with her stunning property portfolio across the US, the actress will certainly be spoilt for choice on where to cosy down for the holidays.

Demi's daughter Rumer Willis shared a snap of the family Christmas tree

The Ghost actress splits her time between her fabulous abodes and one look inside her Beverly Hills lap of luxury and you can see why. The mum-of-three purchased the property when she was married to Ashton Kutcher and transformed it into a tropical sanctuary.

She told Architectural Digest: "You feel the outside when you're inside. The house is part of nature, and nature rarely does it wrong. If we stick closely to it, we'll always be on the right track." With the help of an architect, Ron Radziner, she developed the amazing space, which he admits is divine.

"It's not your typical house," he said. "You feel as if you're hanging in the trees."

