Demi Moore and daughter Tallulah Willis don festive sweaters in eye-catching new photo You won't forget this

Demi Moore has fans fully embracing the festive spirit with her latest social media post featuring her daughter, Tallulah Willis.

MORE: Demi Moore shares stunning photograph in a chic jumpsuit for bittersweet reason

The mother-daughter duo posed for the photograph looking as cheerful as possible in a set of festive sweaters bearing bold patterns.

Demi sported a simple striped option that featured bright multi-colored stripes running through it, while Tallulah wore a red sweater with another striped pattern and a matching beanie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Demi Moore celebrates Paris Fashion Week with daughter, Scout, and other high-profile guests

The sweaters complimented their shapes well, with Tallulah sitting on the table and striking a pose in a pair of skin-tight blue jeans.

Demi donned her hair in a pair of adorable braids while wearing her glasses and flashing a bright smile, captioning the picture: "Sweater weather."

MORE: Demi Moore is an absolute bombshell in sparkling ombre gown with an extravagant train

Fans were enchanted by the heartwarming shot, with Donna Karan leaving a comment saying: "Love you girls so so much my love."

A fan wrote: "THE GIRLS," with another commenting: "Both fantastic!!!" A third also added: "Both sweaters are fantastic!" with many others simply using heart emojis.

Demi and Tallulah had fans feeling festive with their colorful sweaters

Demi is enjoying a relatively peaceful holiday season after a series of trips around the world attending several major events, and recently gave fans a peek into her downtime.

The Ghost star took to Instagram with a fresh-faced picture from inside the bath with a gorgeous autumnal view outside the large windows.

MORE: Demi Moore stuns in lacy bra and figure-hugging suit at star-studded event

MORE: Demi Moore stuns in unexpected red carpet outfit that needs to be seen

"Early morning hot bath and meditation. Solitude and Wind Songs," she captioned the post.

The 59-year-old appeared topless in the selfie, and wore her long brunette locks straight with a center parting and her face looking flawless with no make-up and her now trademark glasses with a thick black frame.

The actress wowed fans with the natural look

Fans were in love with the natural look, as Tommy Dorfman was among those to call the actress "gorgeous" in the post, with other fans calling her "so beautiful." Daughter Scott added: "Oh my God skin skin skin."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.