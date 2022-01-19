15 long distance relationship gifts to send this Valentine's Day

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you're in a long-distance relationship, holidays like Valentine's Day can be particularly tough. While it feels like everyone around you is planning dates with their significant other, you're just counting down the days until you can be together.

RELATED: Best romantic gift ideas for her this Valentine's Day 2022: Sweet presents women will love

MORE: 10 best Valentine's Day gift experiences

Sure, you can celebrate virtually, but why not surprise them with a thoughtful Valentine's gift too? From cute and clever tech gifts to travel-themed presents for when you finally see each other, we've found all of the best gift ideas for couples who will be spending this Valentine's Day apart.

Long distance print, from £59.59, Etsy

Made with LDRs in mind, this personalised print can be designed with up to four different map locations for a sentimental gift they'll love.

Love lamps - set of two, £135, Etsy

Show your partner you're thinking of them with these matching love lamps. Connected via a phone app, they light up every time you tap them so you can instantly feel closer to each other.

Touch bracelet set, from £14, Uncommon Goods

Similarly, touch one of these bracelets and your partner's will light up and vibrate. They're waterproof and rechargeable so you can wear them everywhere.

Gift voucher, Airbnb

Surprise them with the promise of a trip away together in the form of an Airbnb voucher. Time apart is much easier when you have something special to look forward to.

Personalised couples leather luggage tag set, £45, NotOnTheHighStreet

Personalised with each of your initials and a stamped ampersand between the two, these luggage tags will make reuniting for a trip away even sweeter.

OUR MOMENTS Couples game, £17.95, Amazon

You might be miles apart, but you can still have a virtual date night. This 100 question game will bring you closer together and add some fun to your usual video calls.

The Everywhere Bag, £145, Away

Spoil them with a stylish new bag to take with them the next time they visit you.

Passport cover, £65, Aspinal of London

Or a personalised passport cover. You can't go wrong with Aspinal of London.

The Anoushka & Prestat chocolates, £39, Bloom & Wild

Classic for a reason, if you can't give them in person, show them you care with surprise letterbox flowers and chocolates.

Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments limited edition pleasure collection, £167.99, Lovehoney

The Womanizer can be controlled by an app on your partner's phone, so you can feel like you're together even if you're miles apart.

MORE: 15 sizzling hot books to read if you loved Fifty Shades of Grey

Finding Our Way Together personalised maze print, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet

If they're the nostalgic type, they'll love this personalised print which details the timeline of your relationship.

Digital photo frame, £79.99, Amazon

Gift them a digital picture frame which you control from an app on your phone. You can surprise them with new photos when you're missing each other.

100 Dates Bucket List scratch off poster, £15, NotOnTheHighStreet

It might take longer to complete than cohabiting couples, but this date night bucket list will give you lots of new ideas for when you do see each other.

Choc on Choc milk, white and dark chocolate boobs, £9.99, Selfridges

While they can't have the real thing...

Girl Mini-Me, £29.99,​​​​​​​ Snugzy

For the less romantic among us, get them a mini-me doll with your face on it. Kind of scary but it will definitely make them laugh.

MORE: Best watches for men: A guide to the best watch brands ahead of Valentine's Day

SHOP: Best heart-shaped jewellery for Valentine's Day

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.