15 long distance relationship gifts to send this Valentine's Day

If you're in a long-distance relationship, holidays like Valentine's Day can be particularly tough. While it feels like everyone around you is planning dates with their significant other, you're just counting down the days until you can be together.
Sure, you can celebrate virtually, but why not surprise them with a thoughtful Valentine's gift too? From cute and clever tech gifts to travel-themed presents for when you finally see each other, we've found all of the best gift ideas for couples who will be spending this Valentine's Day apart.
Long distance print, from £59.59, Etsy
Made with LDRs in mind, this personalised print can be designed with up to four different map locations for a sentimental gift they'll love.
Love lamps - set of two, £135, Etsy
Show your partner you're thinking of them with these matching love lamps. Connected via a phone app, they light up every time you tap them so you can instantly feel closer to each other.
Touch bracelet set, from £14, Uncommon Goods
Similarly, touch one of these bracelets and your partner's will light up and vibrate. They're waterproof and rechargeable so you can wear them everywhere.
Gift voucher, Airbnb
Surprise them with the promise of a trip away together in the form of an Airbnb voucher. Time apart is much easier when you have something special to look forward to.
Personalised couples leather luggage tag set, £45, NotOnTheHighStreet
Personalised with each of your initials and a stamped ampersand between the two, these luggage tags will make reuniting for a trip away even sweeter.
OUR MOMENTS Couples game, £17.95, Amazon
You might be miles apart, but you can still have a virtual date night. This 100 question game will bring you closer together and add some fun to your usual video calls.
The Everywhere Bag, £145, Away
Spoil them with a stylish new bag to take with them the next time they visit you.
Passport cover, £65, Aspinal of London
Or a personalised passport cover. You can't go wrong with Aspinal of London.
The Anoushka & Prestat chocolates, £39, Bloom & Wild
Classic for a reason, if you can't give them in person, show them you care with surprise letterbox flowers and chocolates.
Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments limited edition pleasure collection, £167.99, Lovehoney
The Womanizer can be controlled by an app on your partner's phone, so you can feel like you're together even if you're miles apart.
Finding Our Way Together personalised maze print, £25, NotOnTheHighStreet
If they're the nostalgic type, they'll love this personalised print which details the timeline of your relationship.
Digital photo frame, £79.99, Amazon
Gift them a digital picture frame which you control from an app on your phone. You can surprise them with new photos when you're missing each other.
100 Dates Bucket List scratch off poster, £15, NotOnTheHighStreet
It might take longer to complete than cohabiting couples, but this date night bucket list will give you lots of new ideas for when you do see each other.
Choc on Choc milk, white and dark chocolate boobs, £9.99, Selfridges
While they can't have the real thing...
Girl Mini-Me, £29.99, Snugzy
For the less romantic among us, get them a mini-me doll with your face on it. Kind of scary but it will definitely make them laugh.
