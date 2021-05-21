10 best Experience Days for him in 2021: The ultimate birthday gift or anniversary surprise for men

We all know that one guy who’s impossible to buy presents for – whether it’s your brother, dad, uncle, best pal or maybe even your other half. It’s even worse when you ask them what they want, and the answer is – a vague, "I don’t really need anything." Argh, annoying!

Well one way to get over the gifting dilemma is to get them an experience day. There are so many fun things you can do – from a helicopter day trip to truck driving to even just a nice meal if they’re a bit of a bon vivant.

We've rounded up the best experience days for him to fit all tastes and budgets – there’s something here for everyone – keep on scrolling!

Supercar driving experience, was £99 now £39, Wowcher

If he’s into cars then this experience is the one! Choose from a list of 7 bling cars including Ferrari 348 TS, Aston Martin, and Porsche 911 at 20 UK locations - and there are some options for junior drivers without a license too – and to top it all off it’s currently 61% off!

Tour of Wembley Stadium, £30, Menkind

If he’s a footy fan then what could be better than the chance to walk in the footsteps of the football legends at the UK’s most famous stadium? On this experience day for him he’ll get the chance to see Wembley’s historical treasures, including the 1966 World Cup crossbar, the Jules Rimet Trophy commemorating England’s World Cup glory, the torch that started London’s 1948 Olympic games, and so much more!

Summer discovery day with helicopter trip and hike for two, £99, Virgin Experience Days

Adventure lovers will love this experience day for him, which you can take at nine locations across the UK. It starts with an eight-mile hike then a tour of the route you just walked in a VIP Jet Powered Helicopter! Once back on land, you then enjoy a hearty lunch or local cream tea and reflect on your unforgettable day.

Two-night hotel break, £99, Buyagift

With lockdown restrictions lifting, now’s the time to escape to a countryside retreat for the weekend or explore a new city. If that’s your gift plan then this experience for him has you covered. You get two-night accommodation at a choice of hundreds of fantastic hotels – and in most cases, a continental or cooked breakfast is included! The price includes a room for two people – so with a bit of luck he might pick you as his plus one!

45ft transporter truck driving experience, was £149 now £35, Wowcher

This is a seriously fun one – he can get behind the wheel of a 45-foot transporter truck and take it for a spin around a specially designed race track. A great experience gift for thrill-seekers and HGV enthusiasts alike. There are 15 different UK locations to choose from and it’s on offer for 77% less, which is a great saving!

Steam train experience for two, £34, Menkind

All aboard! With this experience day for him you can step back in time and enjoy a tour of the countryside in a classic steam train which is 200 years old. All you need to do is swap the voucher for tickets at one of the 7 locations across the UK and you can spend the day riding the rails!

Three-course Michelin Star lunch for two at Gordon Ramsay’s Petrus, £110, Virgin Experience Days

If he’s more into his food than sports and adventure, this experience day for him is a winner! Head to Gordon Ramsay’s exceptional Michelin-star London restaurant Petrus to enjoy a sublime three-course lunch for two. (That’s you and him with a bit of luck!) You get to enjoy three courses from a set menu of modern & classic French dishes, brought to you by innovative chefs using only the finest British seasonal produce. Fine dining, first-class service and elegant décor make lunch at Pétrus a dining experience that’s hard to beat.

Bespoke Cricket Bat experience, £800, Buyagift

If you’re looking for an extra snazzy present that you can gift for a milestone birthday, and your guy is a cricket fan then this will knock his socks off, guaranteed! He gets a bespoke cricket bat, hand-made as he looks on, by a master bat maker at the specialist workshop attached to the Somerset Country Cricket Ground in Taunton. This is a service normally reserved for the very highest tier players so it’s sure to be the experience of a lifetime!

UK wide tandem skydive for one, was £285 now £259, Red Letter Days

Skydiving is something so many people have on their bucket list – there’s really nothing like the rush! This voucher can be redeemed at 8 different locations for a skydive with a professional instructor after a safety briefing. Once he makes the leap, there are 30 seconds of freefall before the instructor opens the parachute. It’s likely to be the most thrilling 30 seconds of his life!

Amazing adventures gift box, £99.99, Red Letter Days

If you just can’t decide which adventure experience day for him would be best, this amazing adventures gift box is just the ticket! He can choose between 600 fab experiences including flying lessons, indoor skydiving, bungee jumps, white water rafting and much more.

