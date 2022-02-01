Perrie Edwards rocks T-shirt and heels - and fans notice the same thing The Little Mix star is currently enjoying the sun in Dubai

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is currently enjoying a luxurious break away in the sunshine with her partner Alex Oxlaide-Chamberlain and their five-month-old son, Axel.

The 28-year-old star, who welcomed her first child back in August 2021, has been sharing several snaps of her family holiday in Dubai with her 14.1 million Instagram followers. While fans have been swooning over her adorable beachside photos with Axel and stunning bikini snaps, it was her latest photo that proved to spark a reaction from fans.

Perrie's latest IG post shows the star posing in an oversized T-shirt and strappy white heels. The blonde beauty wore her hair in a sleek, straightened style and rocked a glowing makeup look, complete with fluttering false eyelashes.

"Dubai nights," the songstress captioned her photo, who posed on a royal blue sofa against a backdrop of palm trees.

Fans were quick to notice the star was wearing an unreleased T-shirt from Disora, her own clothing brand. "Oooo I spy with my little eye some new Disora," wrote one fan, while a second penned: "Is that Disora neutrals we see????"

"Rocking new Disora I see," wrote another fan, while a fourth quipped: "That Disora top is everything."

Fans noticed something exciting about Perrie's outfit

Despite looking gorgeous and glowing in her holiday photos as she embraces motherhood, last week, the songstress gave fans an insight into the different reality of pregnancy - sparking concern regarding her hair loss.

In a three-part clip that saw Perrie filming herself from her bed, the new mum shared her concerns for her hairline, which was unexpectedly growing several tufts of baby hair.

"I just wanna know, what's with this hair?" asked Perrie as she parted the tufts on her hairline. "It could be growth from having the baby but he's nearly five months now…

Perrie has been soaking up the sunshine in Dubai with baby Axel

"Is this all going to fall out or is this going to grow? I don't understand what it is. It's literally all through my hairline," she continued.

Thankfully, Perrie was inundated with responses from fans who had experienced the same kind of hair loss and regrowth following their own pregnancies.

