Strictly's Tess Daly is a total goddess in slinky swimsuit The Strictly Come Dancing host is currently in Dubai

Tess Daly rode out the January Blues in the best way possible, jet setting to Dubai to spend a week soaking up the sunshine - and her latest swimwear photo has left fans seriously envious.

Taking to Instagram to share several snaps from her relaxing day trip to Azure Beach Club in Jumeirah, the Strictly Come Dancing host looked radiant in a gorgeous red swimsuit from her own brand, Naia Beach. The elegant one piece featured a flattering halterneck cut with silver detailing, which Tess perfectly accessorised with a chic straw hat.

Tess, who is married to Vernon Kay, wore her signature blonde locks in beachy waves as she reclined on a poolside cabana.

"Making the most of our last days with an afternoon at @AzureBeachDubai which means sushi and catching up on a good book!" wrote Tess, who did admit she had missed her husband and two daughters, Phoebe and Amber.

Tess showed off her golden glow in a stunning red swimsuit

"We’ll miss the sunshine but excited to see @vernonkay and the girls," she continued.

Another photo showed the glamorous Strictly host tucking into a mouthwatering spread of fresh fruit and chocolate, as well as a giant sharing board of colourful sushi.

The 52-year-old star teamed her stylish red bikini with tiny white shorts to dine out by the pool - and fans couldn't get enough of her look.

Rushing to the comments, one fan penned: "That’s not work. That looks like paradise," while a second wrote: "Looking stunning as always Tess. The red on you is [fire emoji]."

The Strictly host tucked into an array of delicious treats

Other fans flooded the comments with heart emojis, including Tess' presenting sidekick, Claudia Winkleman.

Dubai isn't the star's first holiday this year, as Tess and husband Vernon recently enjoyed a few days in Dorset with their daughters, Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 12.

They hit the sandy beach of the coastal county, with the TV star uploading photos. She remarked: "A little family trip to the beach was the perfect start to 2022, although the wind had other ideas about my hair."

