5 best winter sun holidays to book in 2022

If you're anything like us, you're craving some vitamin sea. Though the crisp icy mornings of winter are perfect for a duvet day, we'd much rather be lounging on a sunbed with a pina colada in hand - but where does one find the best winter sun?

With Covid-19 travel restrictions easing, 2022 could finally be the year you break free from staycations and find the time to fuel your wanderlust. Yet, with coronavirus situations continually changing across the globe, be sure to check the government website for information on your chosen country before you book your travel.

If you're looking for guaranteed winter sun, you've come to the right place. From the dreamiest luxury locations to the ultimate package holidays, flight deals and more, here are the best places to find winter sun.

Maldives

Famed for its crystal clear waters and picturesque landscapes, the Maldives offers the perfect escape from the UK's grey skies. Found in the Indian Ocean, the Maldives is home to a tropical climate that is consistently hot and often humid all year round.

Travelling to the Maldives in winter is one of the most cost-effective times of the year, with SkyScanner on hand to source the best flight deals, and cheapest months to travel.

Best hotel deals in the Maldives 2022

The Residence Maldives offers a superb stay in five-star Maldives heaven, in a stunning overwater or beach villa that includes breakfast, dinner, local transfers and extra perks for longer stays. Even better, your hotel is fully refundable should you need to change dates due to coronavirus.

The Residence Maldives, from £499, Secret Escapes

Paradise Island Resort & Spa offers private villas and bungalows on an idyllic island in the Indian Ocean. The perfect place to perfect your snorkelling in turquoise blue waters, the resort also features an outdoor pool, four restaurants and a tranquil spa.

Paradise Island Resort & Spa, from £500, Booking.com

Barbados

With its pristine white sand beaches, breathtaking landscapes and rich culture - not to mention the year-round sunshine and rum cocktails - Barbados is the perfect winter destination. Head to the west coast for swimming and snorkelling with the chance to see some of the hawksbill or leatherback sea turtles that frolic just offshore. If surfing is high on the agenda, hit the beaches at Bathsheba on the choppier east coast or head to North Point, where you can watch the Atlantic Ocean crash against the nearby Animal Flower Cave, named after the colourful sea anemones found there.

Flights to Barbados have landed in British Airways New Year sale, with return flights for winter sun-seekers going from just £412.

Best hotel deals in Barbados 2022

Located in Paynes Bay, The House by Elegant Hotels is the ultimate all-inclusive escape for a luxury winter sun escape. Surrounded by the idyllic beauty of Carlisle Bay, activity seekers will love the opportunity to scuba dive and enjoy the hiking and biking trails nearby.

The House by Elegant Hotels, prices from £900, Expedia

Recently renovated, reimagined and reopened just before the pandemic began, Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels is a true gem among luxury hotels in the Caribbean. The 35-room all-suite adults only hotel is located in Paynes Bay, St. James, on one of the most beautiful beaches on the Platinum West Coast of Barbados.

Treasure Beach by Elegant Hotels, from £344, TripAdvisor

Canary Islands

Frequent flights from all over the UK with a journey time of around four hours make the Canary Islands a sure bet for a winter break. Temperatures average the low-mid 20s all year round guaranteeing you plenty of sunshine and vitamin D. Better known destinations include Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote while smaller islands La Palma, El Hierro and La Gomera offer unspoilt, idyllic hideaways.

Tenerife, Lanzarote, and Gran Canaria are some of TUI’s best value holiday destinations. Explore the best travel deals and snap them up for your winter sun fix.

Mexico

The Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico has an estimated 7,000 cenotes ('sacred well' in Mayan) – beautiful, natural underground caves filled with water you can bathe in for a completely different winter experience. If you’re after sun and sand, head to the popular Riviera Maya. With a choice of wonderful islands such as Isla Mujeres and Isla Cozumel, as well as Playa del Carmen (just along the coast from the busier Cancun) and not forgetting the famous Mayan ruins – including the world-famous Chichen Itza and the spectacular historical city of Tulum, situated on a clifftop overlooking the sea – you'll have plenty to keep you from heading home.

Flights to Mexico are currently starting from around £266 for one way, with airlines constantly offering discounts and deals for winter escapes.

St. Lucia

Explore everything from the Piton Mountains and rainforest to the sulphur springs of Soufriere and the Caribbean coral reef on this 238 square-mile paradise island. Snorkel in the sparkling sea, get adventurous with water sports and enjoy the diverse culture and cuisine, featuring African, Indian, Caribbean, British, Spanish and French influences.

Best hotel deals for St. Lucia 2022

With minimal Wi-Fi, friendly staff, a beautiful Caribbean beach, fresh and seasonal food, an abundance of classes, and a pampering treatment every day, it would be somewhat of a challenge not to feel instantly relaxed and restored after a few nights at BodyHoliday. It's the perfect balance of wellness and exercise and is a holiday that really does cater to all types of travellers – whether you're into your facials or your fitness.

BodyHoliday St. Lucia, from £285, TripAdvisor

You'll feel inspired to go off and do your own thing, be it sunbathing on the beach or trying windsurfing, and then regroup with your loved ones for meals. It also is an all-inclusive where you won't get itchy feet and want to duck out of the resort, because there is just so much to do.

Prices start from £285 per person per night at BodyHoliday.

