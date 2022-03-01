These Secret Escapes Mother's Day spa deals will keep you in your mum's good books, we promise

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ask any mum what the best gift for Mother’s Day would be, and we bet the resounding answer would be quality time with you. Or if you’re a mum yourself, chances are a spa trip would be just the ticket to celebrate the day - nothing like some solo relaxation time to appreciate the kids!

If you’re searching for the best Mother’s Day 2022 spa deals – or want to send a heavy hint – head to Secret Escapes, the place to shop for the best Mother’s Day spa hotels ahead of the big day on Sunday March 27. Most are refundable and have up to 52% off spa hotel packages including treatments, dinner options and afternoon tea too. We’re talking luxury spas, countryside retreats, city boltholes and more…

Best London spa deals

K West Hotel & Spa, London, from £115 per night

Save up to up to 37% on a cheeky overnight stay with your mama at London’s K West Hotel & Spa, a sanctum worth visiting after a pitstop to Westfield shopping centre, which is a hop, skip and a jump away.

The deal includes an overnight stay in a deluxe double room, continental breakfast and access to the hotel’s wellness area, an uber stylish spa equipped with a twinkling hydrotherapy pool, sauna, samarium, steam room and London’s first Snow Paradise, a cabin kept between -10 and -15C.

Leonardo Royal Hotel, London, from £120 per night

Escape the hustle and bustle of London and book yourself and your mum into the Leonardo Royal Hotel with up to 43% off. Located near London’s iconic Tower Bridge, the elegant hotel is a great base for exploring the city and offers a range of spa treatments and a 25-metre swimming pool with infinity edge.

Best UK spa deals

Redworth Hall Hotel, County Durham, from £119 per night

Looking old-school charm? Redworth Hall Hotel is a Jacobean country manor that’s anything but old-school when it comes to the facilities.

Save up to 32% on a night there, which includes a standard double room, full English breakfast, £25 dinner credit per person, per night in the manor’s glorious restaurant and don’t forget a visit to the state-of-the-art spa.

The Cornwall Hotel, Spa & Estate, St Austell, from £113 per night

When you need to get away from it all, book you and your mum this 43-acre country-chic estate for a night or two of rural relaxation, with up to 36% off.

Take advantage of the epic Secret Escapes deal which includes accommodation in a luxury room, full Cornish breakfast, two-course dinner, daily use of the spa plus a 20% discount on any spa treatment – if you can haul yourself out of the heated infinity pool, that is.

Brooklands Hotel, Weybridge, from £119 per night

For an insta-worthy spa break, head to Surrey’s Brooklands Hotel and it’s vintage inspired décor. Yes, there’s a racing track running through reception but you don’t have to be a motor racing fanatic to enjoy every iota of this spa hotel.

With Secret Escapes’ deal (up to 58% off), you and your mum can enjoy a stay in a deluxe room, continental breakfast, glass of Prosecco each and cream tea. Make sure to book your three-hour spa pass before you travel, at an extra cost, to enjoy the nine treatment rooms, sunlight therapy room and outdoor hot tub.

The Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa, Macclesfield, from £139 per night

Escape to the country, literally, to The Shrigley Hall Hotel & Spa, nestled near the Peak District.

You and your mum will enjoy the tranquil oasis of the hotel, with a grand restaurant overlooking the grounds, and a spa with heated indoor pool, sauna and jacuzzi. Included in Secret Escapes’ 37% off spa hotel deal isn’t just accommodation in a classic room and breakfast included, but a two-course dinner and bottle of house wine too.

Careys Manor Hotel, Hampshire, from £160 per night

For a relaxing break in the great outdoors of the New Forest, look no further than Careys Manor Hotel, a haven of heritage chic and modern touches. You’ll love the 37% off package, consisting of a stay in a double room overlooking the stunning gardens, full English breakfast and 10% discount on food at the hotel’s three restaurants.

Be sure to book your visit to the luxurious SenSpa too, which uses technology to focus on the healing power of water. First, unwind on the underwater benches of the hydrotherapy pool, then exfoliate in the crystal steam room before waking yourself up in the ice room.

Sketchley Grange Hotel & Spa, Midlands, from £99 per night

The Sketchley Grange Spa is a must-visit destination for water babies – it houses a 17metre pool with Roman pillars and poolside whirlpool. Take your mum for a night or two and take advantage of the brilliant Secret Escapes £99 a night deal (saving a massive 52%).

Not only will you get to spend the night in a contemporary junior suite and sample the award-winning restaurant’s two-course set menu, the package includes full use of the spa and it’s incredible 17metre swimming pool with Roman pillars and poolside whirlpool. Bliss. For more spa offers and packages, visit secretescapes.com.

