Enjoy London's St. Paul's, in the comfort of the Leonardo Royal London

London is a beautiful big city, and there are so many areas to explore. One of our favourite spots has to be St. Paul's. The landmark cathedral is iconic and there are so many fabulous restaurants nestled in between the busy streets.

If you're looking for a gorgeous hotel near to the Cathedral, check out Leonardo Royal London St. Paul's. The lovely space has a whopping 459 guestrooms and the modern decor is super chic.

Leonardo Royal London St. Paul's has a modern, chic vibe

In addition to new spa facilities (more on that later!) the hotel is also home to St Paul’s Rena Health and Fitness Club, which gives guests access to a range of luxury fitness services, including a fully-equipped gym, swimming pool and the stunning Rena Spa.

After a day exploring, you simply have to check out the hotel's two bars for a cocktail or two. Sabine is a stunning rooftop bar that everyone's talking about right now. Enjoy spectacular drinks, in view of the cathedral which is epic when the sun goes down. With both an outside terrace and a glass domed roof, Sabine is a great spot for a night out. Leo's has more of a chilled vibe inside, with sumptuous armchairs and the best old fashioned cocktails we've had in ages.

Check out the serene Rena Spa

In September, the hotel became even more fabulous, with the arrival of Rena Spa.

The new spa offers an extensive list of the most amazing treatments to ensure you get the pamper you deserve, using products from French beauty brand Caudalie, which are loved by the A-list, including the UK's very own Victoria Beckham and Holly Willoughby.

Rena Spa is open to guests and non-guests and provides the perfect environment to renew and rejuvenate. There's a stunning heated pool, steam rooms, spa pools as well as a sauna.

A one stop hideaway in the heart of the city. Superb!

