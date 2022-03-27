Inside Prince William and Kate Middleton's £19k-a-night suite in the Bahamas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just returned from their Caribbean royal tour, having wrapped up their sun-soaked stay on Atlantis Paradise Island - a lush oceanside resort.

While in the Bahamas, the royal couple chose to stay at the resort's more intimate setting, The Cove. The idyllic Atlantis is famed for hosting some of the world's biggest A-listers, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Drake and Oprah Winfrey - though there are surprisingly affordable rooms available on the celebrity-favourite resort.

William and Kate's experience at The Cove was nothing short of luxury, having enjoyed their stay in the 4,830 sq. ft Penthouse Suite.

At £19,000 per night, the royals stayed in The Cove's most refined lodging offering on-site. The suite is touted as being "immaculately designed to provide guests with luxury, sensuality, and white-glove Bahamian service".

The Cove on Atlantis Paradise Island is an idyllic Bahamian resort

The Cambridges' suite could easily rival their Kensington Palace home in size and luxury, with floor-to-ceiling window walls, 360º ocean views, three bedrooms, two free-standing baths, separate dining rooms, full-service kitchens, guest powder rooms, executive offices and a plush private balcony.

Styled with a contemporary interior, The Cove's Penthouse Suite is truly a sublime oasis suitable for the most sophisticated of vacationers.

Though the Penthouse Suites are rightly reserved for the island's most prestigious guests, standard rooms at the oceanside paradise are available for much cheaper at £471 per night.

The Duke and Duchess most likely didn't get a chance to fully enjoy the jaw-dropping features Atlantis has to offer. With their packed tour schedule, the royals missed out on sampling 21 restaurants, a 30,000 sq. ft Mandara Spa, five miles of stunning white sand beaches, 11 swimming pools and Aquaventure – a 141-acre waterscape of thrilling slides and river rides.

The royals stole away for a secret diving trip during their tour

The Duchess vowed to return to the Caribbean with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and we're sure the royal tots would love the ultra-luxe hotel!

Kate was attending a State Dinner in Kingston, Jamaica when she told fellow guests of her wish to return. "It was great, I wish I could stay longer," said the mum-of-three, who only spent two nights in Jamaica on their whistlestop tour.

"We were tempted by the beaches. Amazing scenery. Next time we have to come back with the children."

