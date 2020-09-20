We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Amanda Holden enjoyed a mini staycation with her husband Chris Hughes over the weekend, and it appears the Heart Radio star's taste in holidays is very similar to the Duchess of Sussex's!

On her Instagram Stories, Amanda shared a peek inside her romantic trip by sharing a loved-up selfie with Chris at Cliveden House, Berkshire. "Cheeky wkd with my boy @clivedenhouse," the Britain's Got Talent judge captioned the photo, which showed her lovingly giving her husband a kiss on the cheek.

Amanda and Chris spent the weekend at the royally-loved, five-star hotel

Dressed in a white dress with a pretty pastel floral print and oversized sunglasses, Amanda looked relaxed as she enjoyed the warm UK weather. Considering temperatures were reaching the mid-20s, we're not surprised the TV star chose to make the most of her weekend by spending it in the grounds of the five-star country house hotel.

With 376 acres boasting panoramic views over the Berkshire countryside, there was plenty to keep the pair entertained should they choose to go for a romantic stroll.

Meghan Markle was pictured with her mum Doria Ragland at Cliveden House

Upon their return indoors, Amanda and Chris ensured they cooled down with a chilled glass of prosecco. "Bubbles in the sun," Amanda wrote, as she shared a look inside the property's period decor. In the background, wooden floors and red and gold carpets were visible, while floor-to-ceiling windows could be seen flooding the room with natural light. It looks idyllic!

The couple enjoyed a drink in the sunshine

Cliveden House also happens to be loved by royals and celebrities alike. Meghan Markle spent the night before her royal wedding to Prince Harry at the Grade I stately home back in 2018, while it has welcomed the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill and Charlie Chaplin in the past.

We wonder if Amanda and Chris will make use of the indoor or outdoor pools, two outdoor hot tubs or tennis courts – we certainly would if we were them!

