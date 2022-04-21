Al Roker takes break from Today for heartwarming family reason The NBC star is gearing up for a big change

Al Roker's fans have missed seeing him on screens every morning for their daily weather updates on Today, but the reason for his absence is a lot more emotional than you'd think.

The popular television weatherman is currently enjoying a beach vacation with his wife Deborah Roberts and son Nick, 19, in Puerto Rico.

The significance of the trip, however, lies in the fact that not only is their spot of choice one that they've been to several times in the past, but also represents their last outing together before Nick goes off to college.

While Al stayed relatively quiet on social media, Deborah frequently shared photographs from their trip, and on Thursday, she shared more family memories from the spot.

Posting a picture of the trio beside the pool, the ABC journalist wrote: "Thursday thankfulness. Absolutely grateful to spend some time recharging at a place which has nourished and strengthened #family bonds for many years. Attitude of #gratitude #memories #tbt #flashback."

Many of their fans loved seeing the family spend a relaxing few days together, with one commenting: "Looking happy. Love Nick in the picture. The smile must be part of your family genes."

Al is taking a well-earned vacation with family

Another wrote: "So awesome to be able to get away [sun emoji] enjoy," with a third adding: "Missing Al and his weather but love Dylan. You deserve time together. Enjoy."

Viewers of the morning show have been seeing Dylan Dreyer take Al's place for the past few installments as he takes his well deserved break.

The doting parents have had quite an emotional time adjusting to the fact that their youngest will soon be off in college, with Deborah showing her disbelief with pictures of her son she posts.

With a series of snaps she recently shared, in the first, the journalist was cuddling a young Nick and was head and shoulders above him. But in the second, it was the other way around...and then some.

Deborah has a close relationship with her son

Deborah wrote: "How does this happen? One day I’m looking down at him…and next I'm looking up. What a journey. #tbt #sonshine."



