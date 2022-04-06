Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts open up about working from home together Worlds collided for the NBC and ABC stars

Al Roker had quite the challenging task of appearing live to his beloved fans around the country on Today during the height of the pandemic.

In a candid new chat he did with his wife, ABC journalist Deborah Roberts, the NBC star opened about the perils of working from home - and how it affected both of them.

VIDEO: Today's Al Roker surprises daughter Leila during live chat

Tuning in from their New York living room, the two talked about how they'd figured out scheduling and spacing out their work-from-home lives during the early months of quarantine.

Deborah started by talking about how they figured out what rooms to use, saying: "By the way, i started off in one room of the house, it was lovely, the sofa… it was beautiful.

"And then I didn't go on television for a day or two, and he stole my spot!" she then exclaimed, pointing the finger at her husband sitting beside her.

Al and Deborah worked from home together while quarantining with son Nick

"Hey, possession is nine-tenths of the law," Al just hilariously quipped. A fan also told them in their Live chat that it was a joy seeing them on TV simultaneously, with Al appearing on Today around the same time Deborah would be on Good Morning America.

"There were times when Al was literally in the next room, doing a weather forecast, and I was on Good Morning America talking to Robin Roberts about whatever I was working on, it was so crazy!" she added.

"And at certain points, Al would come flying into the room because I was freaking out because technically, something would go down," she also mentioned, with Al just confidently shrugging and saying: "I was in the AV club in high school."

Despite working for opposing networks, the two have a lot in common given their journalistic backgrounds and passion for the news, and do not let that affect their personal life in any way.

The Today host recently also talked about working from home while having COVID

They opened up further in the conversation about how they were able to keep themselves and their son Nick, 19, busy during quarantine, often watching movies, playing board games, or cooking together.

