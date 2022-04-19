Al Roker has fans in hysterics with reaction to Carson Daly's unconventional family photo The Today family are incredibly close

Al Roker has close bond with his Today co-stars and isn't afraid to tease them now and then either!

The NBC star had fans in hysterics over the weekend with his quick-witted response to a photo Carson Daly had shared on Instagram.

Carson has been in Oklahoma with his family over the Easter break, and has been spending time with Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, whose marriage he officiated last year.

And while the TV star is close to Gwen and Blake, it seems that his youngest daughter Goldie is still warming up to the country singer.

Carson shared a photo of his daughter looking unimpressed while being held by Blake, who was dressed as the Easter bunny, complete with a bright pink costume.

"Goldie’s not so sure about this Oklahoma #EasterBunny. #HappyEaster," he captioned the shot.

Carson Daly's family photo of daughter Goldie received quite the reaction from Al Roker

Al was quick to reply, writing: "Hope Uncle Blake is kicking in for the therapy that will be needed." Many followers responded to his remark with crying with laughter emojis, while another wrote: "My thoughts exactly!"

Carson shares four children with wife Siri Pinter, and the couple are proud parents to Jackson, Etta, London and Goldie.

The down-to-earth pair previously opened up about their family life in an interview with People, joking that ahead of welcoming their fourth child they ended up "sleep divorcing" so that they could both get a decent night's sleep.

Carson Daly with wife Siri and their children

"Siri and I are sleeping apart right now because we're renovating our house," he explained. "She's pregnant so she has some rough nights. I have sleep apnea so I just started on this CPAP. It's a mask that makes all sorts of noise ...

"We don't want to sleep apart, but we have now, and I think secretly we're both like, 'This is kinda cool' because you get command of the whole room."

