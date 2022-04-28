Why Kate Middleton and Prince William always fly with British Airways Duchess Kate has a special connection to the airline…

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to jet off to some exquisite locations. Whether soaking up the Caribbean sun on their royal tour, sightseeing in India or hopping across the channel to spend time in Paris, the royals have embarked on some breathtaking trips across the globe.

Prince William and Kate Middleton like to travel in style and prefer to use their go-to airline when possible – British Airways. The British royals like to support their country and fly first class with the popular flagship airline when they fly commercial.

The Daily Express previously reported that the Queen does not travel on scheduled flights but instead uses chartered British Airways planes for official business.

On board, the royals enjoy first-class service, including a luxury dining experience, impeccable service and a generous selection of wines.

Duchess Kate is particularly used to flying commercial with British Airways as her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, used to work for the company. Carole met her husband Michael, a flight dispatcher, while working as a flight attendant for British Airways – talk about an IRL rom-com moment!

The couple married in June 1980 before having their three children, Kate, in 1982, Pippa in 1984 and James in 1987. They have three grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Various royals have been spotted boarding non-British Airways flights before. Back in 2011, Prince William and Prince Harry flew budget for their cousin Zara Tindall's wedding in Scotland. Prince William has even flown Ryanair to Scotland before.

When they do not fly commercial, the royal family sometimes charter private jets for official engagements. No waiting in customs queues, at baggage belt conveyors or passport check for these royals!

