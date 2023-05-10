The Daily Lowdown: Take That announces new album with brand new sound

Welcome to your Daily Lowdown from HELLO! In today's episode, we're discussing Take That announcing a new album along with their new sound. Not only that, there's a Frankie Goes to Hollywood biopic and the ACM faces a setback ahead of Thursday evening's ceremony.

Take a listen to today's episode below...

Take That fans can expect to hear something different from the band's upcoming album – their first new record in six years. Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald announced their return to the music scene after reuniting at King Charles' coronation concert on Sunday. Howard revealed the band has taken their sound in a "new direction" and have some "cracking songs" already recorded. Fans don't have much longer to wait either as the new album is almost finished, and according to Howard it's "absolutely brilliant". We're looking forward to hearing more.

Take That perform with Callum Scott at the coronation concert

It's been confirmed that a Frankie Goes to Hollywood biopic is in the works and It's a Sin actor Callum Scott Howells is starring. The film will be called Relax, named after their 1983 single, and will be adapted loosely from frontman Holly Johnson's memoir named A Bone in My Flute. There's no word yet on when fans can expect the movie to drop but the news comes just a few days after the 80s band reunited to perform together for the first time in over 35 years at the Eurovision opening party in Liverpool last week.

The Academy of Country Music Awards has been dealt a last-minute shakeup after country music singer Morgan Wallen was forced to cancel his performance at Thursday's ceremony due to "vocal fold trauma". The Sand in My Boots singer revealed he has "re-injured" his vocal cords and must take a six-week hiatus, or he is at risk of damaging his voice "permanently". While Morgan may miss the show, which is free to stream on Prime Video on May 11, there is still a star-studded line-up of performers including Ed Sheeran, Dolly Parton, Miranda Lambert, and more.

© Mike Coppola Doja Cat has changed the name of her next record

Doja Cat appears to have changed her mind on the title of her next LP, claiming it is now called First of All instead of Hellmouth. Taking to Twitter, the hitmaker had some more surprising news for her fans too, telling them her last two albums, 2021's Planet Her and 2019's Hot Pink, were simply made to make her loads of money, labelling them "cash-grabs" and "mediocre pop".

Multi-instrumentalist Sir Karl Jenkins has responded to fans labelling him Meghan Markle in disguise at King Charles' coronation last week. During the service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, many viewers took to social media to claim that Karl, sporting white hair, glasses and a moustache, was actually the Duchess of Sussex trying to remain incognito at the event despite saying she would remain in the US. Taking to his TikTok, the composer said he was "surprised" that some people thought he was "Meghan Markle in disguise" but saw nothing "sinister" about the viral moment.

