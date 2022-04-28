Miranda Lambert shares romantic photos from travels with husband Brendan McLoughlin The country music singer is gearing up for a new album release

Miranda Lambert has been teasing fans all week with snippets from her upcoming album, Palomino, which is finally being released on Friday.

To celebrate her new record, the country music singer shared insight into some of the songs that hold significant importance to her on Thursday, with one, in particular, giving fans an insight into her life with husband Brendan McLoughlin.

Taking to her Instagram, Miranda shared an audio clip of a song called Tourist alongside photographs from her travels around the world with Brendan. Some pictures include their recent trip to Ireland, and others show them enjoying each other's company in various locations across the globe.

Captioning the post, Miranda shared her excitement over fans finally being able to hear the completed album and admitted she hopes to continue exploring the world with her husband.

"'Tourist' was the first song we wrote for Palomino and it set the tone for the record. I've toured, but I haven't really gotten to be a tourist. This is the song on the record I want to live out the most," she said.

Miranda shared a peek into her travels with husband Brendan

"Can't wait for y'all to go on this journey through Palomino when the album releases Friday," Miranda added.

Fans could barely contain their excitement, with one responding: "I'm super excited for this album Miranda, and I love every song I've heard so far."

A second said: "One of the most anticipated album releases of my year! Can't wait! Thank you for another album." A third added: "I can't wait! Oh my gosh, this is perfect!"

Miranda's new album drops April 29

It's been an exciting time for Miranda. Not only will her album drop on Friday, but she's also been picking up awards at various high-profile events over the last few weeks.

Most recently, the singer collected the Female Video of the Year for If I Was A Cowboy at the CMT Music Awards. She is showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon either, having announced her Las Vegas residency at the beginning of April.

It will take place at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 23 September and run for 24 shows.

