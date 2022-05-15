8 dog-friendly staycations with royal connections to book for Jubilee weekend

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Queen's Jubilee is quickly approaching and what better way to celebrate than to explore some beautiful dog-friendly destinations with royal connections? From castles to spas, hotels to manor houses, we've rounded up the most majestic getaways to explore with your precious pup.

With a helping hand from PetsPyjamas, we've curated a collection of luxury dog-friendly stays where your pet can receive tip-top treatment. Whether you're based in Hampshire, Surrey or Wales, we've got you and your canine friend covered.

Cliveden House, Berkshire

Before she wed Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spent her last night as a non-royal at the very regal Cliveden. Dogs can enjoy this glamourous five-star historic hotel complete with a welcome 'ceremony' of a gourmet meal from the chef's canine menu, bed, bowl, feeding mat, towels, treats and walking map to take in some of the 376 acres of scenic grounds. When can we go?

Great Fosters Hotel, Surrey

Documented as being used as a hunting lodge by Henry VIII, bearing an original royal crest of Queen Elizabeth above the main porch and a visit from Queen Mary in 1931 are just a few of the royal landmarks in the long history of this Tudor estate. Located near Windsor, pets and their people can now enjoy regal heritage, fine dining and wandering the acclaimed gardens.

Thornbury Castle, Gloucestershire

Originally conceived and constructed by Edward Stafford, the only man to rival the king’s wealth and status at the time, this 16th-century castle now hotel was a display of wealth and ambition that Henry VIII did not take kindly to.

So, after Stafford was found guilty of treason, the king took control of the castle, and it briefly became a retreat for Henry and Anne Boleyn. Nowadays four-legged guests can act like canine royalty enjoying cooked breakfast and stately strolls around 14 acres of unspoiled grounds.

Palé Hall Hotel, Wales

Visited by Queen Victoria in 1889 as part of a royal tour of North Wales, it is reported that the Queen was so enchanted by Palé Hall and its surroundings that she rearranged her itinerary so she could stay much longer than the ten days that had originally been planned. She had a favourite walk through the grounds, down to the river that can be retraced for a dog walk today when staying at this luxurious country hotel.

Lainston House, Hampshire

Previously known as the home of Charles II and his mistress Louise de Keroualle before he died in 1685, today, this historical gem is a five-star luxury country house hotel in Winchester where modern-day furry aristocracy can indulge in lavish interiors, an award-winning restaurant and stunning location.

Cowley Manor, Gloucestershire

The land on which this contemporary country house hotel sits used to belong to the kings of England and was exchanged by Edward the Confessor in return for the land on which he built Westminster Abbey. While Westminster Abbey may trump Cowley for pomp and ceremony, a dog will most definitely enjoy playing lord or lady of the manor, romping through the lawns and beautiful Grade II listed gardens at this upmarket Cotswolds' bolthole.

Down Hall Hotel & Spa, Essex

First recorded in the 10th-century, Down Hall was one time a royal estate of Harold II before it fell into the possession of William the Conqueror after the battle of Hastings in 1066. It's now a contemporary country mansion where discerning hounds can enjoy walks through 110 acres of woodland, parkland and landscaped gardens, as well as time with their human companion in the lounges and outdoor restaurant terrace.

Danesfield House Hotel & Spa, Buckinghamshire

This dog-friendly property set amidst 65 acres of manicured gardens and situated by the River Thames is brimming with history as far back as 1725 and was once the wartime home to the Intelligence Section of the RAF, known as RAF Medmenham.

With a gorgeous tree-lined drive that winds beneath the striking Clock Tower and whitewashed exterior, a dog will feel more than happy in the location. They can also expect to be waited on 'paw and paw' with services such as dog sitting, grooming and walking.

