Lake District dreaming - the two best hotels for families you need to check out

The world is opening back up again after COVID-19, with travel now finally back on the table. One positive thing the pandemic has taught us all though, is the fact that we have reevaluated what we actually have here in the UK, too.

The great staycation is as popular now as it was back in the midst of the summer of 2020 and there are many beautiful parts of the UK that we may not have considered before. One of those is the Lake District. Now I'm a mother with a very active toddler, visiting somewhere in the UK is much more up my street these days.

Storrs Hall is positioned right on top of Lake Windemere

As a huge Beatrix Potter fan (which I've transferred to my two-year-old already) Lake Windermere (where the author was inspired and wrote many of her famous Peter Rabbit series) was high on my list and the magnificent Storrs Hall is actually positioned right on the lake itself. Bingo!

When we drove up the sweeping drive of the hotel, I must confess my heart sank a little. It looked so grand and gorgeous, I was slightly concerned my son would run amok and would ruin the tranquil surroundings. After all, the 18th century mansion has a great history of important guests, from William Wordsworth to Beatrix Potter herself back in the day. It was only refurbished only in 2020 and oozes luxury wherever you look.

The rooms at Storrs Hall are spacious and luxurious

How wrong I was! Yes, the luxurious building with exquisite decor is beautiful, well-thought out with superb attention to detail and the picturesque views are just breathtaking. But, the staff are the most helpful I've ever encountered when it comes to children, and the whole hotel is totally family-friendly.

The hotel and views are picturesque

First of all, there's plenty of room, so my son was able to run around the grounds happily and take in the views as we walked. The room was super spacious and impressive too. At dinner time, there was an excellent selection of children's food (not just fish fingers and chips I may add) and the staff were helpful, attentive, and even gave my son a mini colouring book and pencils set to occupy him while we ate. Such a wonderful touch and very much appreciated.

The Tiny Tots afternoon tea was a delight

We even sampled the 'Tiny Tots Afternoon Tea' which was one of the cutest things on my travels I've ever seen. It was a mini version of the grown ups tea, served on Beatrix Potter crockery. For a very reasonable £10, you get a generous selection of sandwiches, savoury pastries, two mini cupcakes and a cream eclair, chocolate dipped strawberries and marshmallow, with a choice of hot chocolate or a fresh fruit milkshake. My son ate the lot and seemed very happy about it indeed.

The staff helpfully gave us an extensive list of things to do nearby, from the National Trust's Hilltop house where Beatrix Potter lived, to the world famous 'World of Beatrix Potter' attraction in nearby Bowness-on-Windermere.

I would recommend Storrs Hall to families as it really does have it all; luxury accommodation for the adults with the most beautiful views of the lakes, but with the added bonus of child-friendly rooms and lots of space for the little ones to run and play.

Rooms cost from £220 per night on a bed and breakfast basis.

Around 30 minutes from Windermere is the beautiful village of Grasmere, famed for its jaw-dropping views, incredible walks and of course, links to William and Dorothy Wordsworth.

The views of Grasmere near the hotel are epic

The Victoria House Hotel is what one would one describe as a boutique stay. It's low-key and cosy, but perfectly kitted out. The location itself is incredible, it's right in the heart of the village, in perfect walking distance to everywhere you would want to explore in the area, from winding walks to quaint tea shops.

Chic and super-stylish, it's laden with antiques and unique items, as well as lots of books and a selection of toys for the children to play with. We loved the garden, which my son quickly made use of!

The snuggly rooms are child-friendly and dogs are welcome too. We stayed in a spacious room and were offered extra beds and even a travel cot for my son which was great as we had plenty of options. Although the hotel doesn't serve dinner, they have hot soup and sourdough bread available on tap throughout the day, and the A La Carte breakfast was outstanding.

The hotel has some incredible family rooms

Rooms cost from £132 per night including breakfast when booked directly via the website.

