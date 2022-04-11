8 royal experience days to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee may officially take place over the special extended bank holiday weekend (2 - 5 June), but that doesn't mean we can't get into the spirit early with some royal-inspired experiences.

While some may be preparing the bunting for their Jubilee street parties, others might be on the hunt for all the best memorabilia to mark the royal celebrations. Whether you're keen to indulge in the Queen's favourite pastime, afternoon tea, or tour the grounds of Windsor, there are several ways to celebrate the monarch's 70th year on the throne.

Scroll on to discover all the best royal-inspired experiences to book ahead of the monarch's Jubilee bank holiday weekend this summer.

Coach Tour to Windsor Castle for Two Adults

Location: Victoria, West London

Price: £150

Enjoy the luxury of being whisked away to Windsor for a delightful full-day tour. With more than 900 years of history, the regal Windsor Castle has plenty to explore. Take a stroll around the castle, visit the splendid St. George's Chapel where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot, and see the impressive State Apartments. After you've explored the castle from top to bottom, head into the historic town of Windsor for a chance to browse a range of quaint shops and traditional pubs. You'll then be transported back to London where you can get stuck into a hearty lunch of fish and chips.

Attend Dogstival for the ultimate doggy weekend

Location: Broadlands Park, Hampshire

Price: From £9

The Queen's corgis are her most loyal companions, having owned more than 20 during her reign. Canine kings and queens are set to descend on Broadlands Park, Hampshire for Dogstival, who are creating the most royal of four-legged Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The festival, fit for Her dog-loving Majesty, will welcome thousands of dogs, who’ll be given the VIPooch treatment on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June at the stunning country estate of Broadlands.

Windsor Castle Bike Tour for One Person

Location: Windsor, Berkshire

Price: £30

Enjoy a leisurely eight-mile cycle tour on classic vintage-style bicycles and enjoy the stunning scenery of Windsor & Eton before finishing up at the spectacular Windsor Castle. Along the way, you will stop off at the quaint village of Dorney and race by the Olympic rowing lake before taking in the splendour of the oldest inhabited castle in the world, Windsor Castle.

Visit the Royal Yacht Britannia for Two

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Price: £34

Enjoy a right royal visit to a former home of The Queen and her family. The Royal Yacht Britannia has lots of information about life on board as it was for the royals, as well as the officers and yachtsmen who served them. There are many original items on show from State Apartments and dining rooms of the days of royal service, such as furniture, artefacts, photographs and paintings. Receive an audio handset to use as your guide and tour the five main decks.

Buckingham Palace State Rooms and Afternoon Tea for Two

Location: Victoria, West London

Price: £166

A visit to the State Rooms and Buckingham Palace is a real treat for any royalist. This fascinating experience grants access to the 19 majestic rooms still used by The Queen and members of the Royal Family for ceremonial, State and official occasions. Explore the rooms at your leisure with a complimentary audio guide and marvel at the grandeur of the Throne Room, Music Room, Picture Gallery, State Dining Room and so much more!

Buckingham Palace Queen's Gallery and Royal Afternoon Tea at Rubens at The Palace

Location: Victoria, West London

Price: £115

Savour an opulent and unforgettable day out in the capital with a loved one. Starting off at the incredible Queen's Gallery in Buckingham Palace, you can admire an awe-inspiring collection of around 450 works, ranging from old master paintings to decorative arts. After a few hours of wandering around the exhibitions, you can head to the luxurious Rubens at the Palace to take part in the quintessential tradition of scrumptious afternoon tea.

Afternoon Tea London Bus Tour for Two with Brigit’s Bakery

Locations: Victoria - West London (London), Charing Cross - West End (London)

Price: £110

Enjoy a delightful afternoon tea of sandwiches, scones and an array of tea pastries with a choice of tea or coffee, whilst taking in the city views. Served onboard a vintage Routemaster bus, this tour is a truly British experience for tourists looking to see the sights and sample the delicacies. Gluten-free, halal, vegan and vegetarian options are available onboard.

Windsor Bus Tour for Two Adults

Location: Windsor, Berkshire

Price: £29

This extraordinary experience gives you the chance to sightsee on a hop-on hop-off bus, taking you around the town whilst giving you fun facts about it. See Windsor Castle (a residence of the royal family), the idyllic villages of Eton and Datchet, the iconic Long Walk and the charming Windsor Farm Shop. An unforgettable day out in the picturesque town, it’s the perfect way to discover it in all its glory!

