Lorraine Kelly reveals unexpected event during holiday with husband Steve

Lorraine Kelly enjoyed a refreshing and relaxing holiday in Orkney, Scotland with her husband Steve - a place the couple have been visiting for years. But on this trip, she took part in a very unexpected event! Read her HELLO! diary below for all the details...

While on holiday this week I really didn't expect to find myself on the back of an open truck with a group of women covered in molasses and feathers, banging pots and pans with gusto and singing at the top of my lungs.

I was unexpectedly invited to join in the fabulous Orkney tradition known as a "blackening" when the bride-to-be and her pals kick off the pre-wedding celebrations. We drove round Kirkwall waving, singing and laughing and making a heck of a lot of noise. I also helped to affix prospective bride Ellen and two of her best pals to a pole outside the cathedral with a giant roll of cling film!

It was great fun and an experience like this is why I just love Orkney so much. The people are really friendly and welcoming, which is why I return every year to recharge my batteries, breathe in the fresh clean air, enjoy fantastic food and marvel at the breathtaking scenery.

Steve and I have been coming here since the 1980s and we still haven't experienced everything Orkney has to offer. We always stay at the Foveran, run by Paul and Helen Doull, and the view from the restaurant over Scapa Flow is simply stunning. They also serve up the very best local produce and the food is sensational.

If the weather isn't great, all you have to do is wait for a bit and there will soon be sunshine after the showers. Sometimes you even get sunny rain. This trip we managed a ferry crossing to the island of Westray. The weather was lovely and sunny and we had a good walk along the cliffs, a look at the heritage centre and a bit of shopping for local arts and crafts.

One of the many highlights of coming to Orkney is seeing adorable puffins on the cliffs and we managed to spot a few in Westray and on the Broch of Birsay. But it's the people who make Orkney so very special and I can't wait until my next visit.