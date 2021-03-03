Lorraine Kelly reveals surprising destination she hopes to visit one day

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her dream to be able to travel to Mars and her childhood ambition of becoming an astronaut. The TV star was even gifted an incredible Zero Gravity flight in 2019 from her team at Lorraine to celebrate her 60th birthday. Read her exclusive HELLO! column below to find out more...

I always wanted to be an astronaut when I was growing up. Watching the moon landings with my dad in 1969 was something I will never forget, and one of the most exciting interviews I have ever done was with Buzz Aldrin, the second man on the moon.

Ninety-one-year-old Buzz is still full of energy and enthusiasm and has even put his name down to be on the first manned flight to Mars. He told me with a twinkle in his eye that he was going to hang on for as long as possible to make his dream come true.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly reveals dream to travel to space

This week I spoke to British astronaut, hero and all-round terrific bloke Tim Peake and he told me that NASA and the European Space Agency are looking for a new intake of astronaut candidates (or ASCANS as they are affectionately referred to). It's a rigorous process, but no one should rule themselves out and if it is your dream then I would say definitely go for it.

Lorraine interviews Buzz Aldrin on her ITV show

I'd love to put my name forward after undergoing astronaut training at The Kennedy Space Centre in Florida and going on an incredible Zero Gravity flight in 2019, which is the closest thing to being in space you can experience. It was all to celebrate my 60th birthday and the best possible present from my fantastic team on the Lorraine show.

The TV star was treated to an incredible Zero Gravity flight in 2019

Being weightless is something I will never forget. I was as excited as a toddler, and I’m so lucky to have had the chance to feel like a real-life space woman. I kept on my special "flying suit" on returning to the hotel and was chuffed to bits when a little old American lady asked me if I was a real-life astronaut.

Lorraine in her astronaut's suit

Of course our very own Tim Peake is the real deal and once lockdown is over he will be going out on the road with his fascinating tour, My Journey To Space, and I will be at the front of the queue to hear his stories about life on the International Space Station, and the exciting current mission to find Life On Mars.

Also if you are a wannabe astronaut, or have any interest in space, can I recommend For All Mankind on Apple TV which is set in an alternative universe where the Russians landed on the moon first in 1969. It's the perfect lockdown series to binge on.