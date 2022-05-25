Lorraine Kelly lets fans in on her new wellbeing secret The presenter shared her secrets

Lorraine Kelly has given fans a glimpse at the new wellbeing treatment she's tried that is making her feel happier and healthier. Find out her secrets below in her exclusive HELLO! diary...

I'm always up for trying out new treatments, especially as I get older and want to take better care of myself. As you know I've recently lost weight with the WW app and feel so much happier and healthier, but I also wanted to try out as many wellbeing treatments as possible to help me tone up.

It's always good to get a recommendation and one of my friends told me about a fantastic woman called Dorota, a therapist originally from Poland, who has a lifestyle studio in Chiswick that's an oasis of calm, peace and happiness.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly lets fans in on her new wellbeing secret

I started off with an infrared body wrap treatment that helps break down fat, reduce cellulite and makes the skin tighter and younger looking. I also found it really helped with my old injury on my leg after my horse-riding accident over ten years ago. I'm used to having a bit of a nagging constant dull ache in my thigh, but the heat wrap definitely eased that pain considerably.

Lorraine wore a suit that helped treat cellulite and lymphatic drainage

After that I was put into a what looks like a deep-sea diving suit and plugged into a machine that reminded me of The Matrix. This is all about lymphatic drainage and treating cellulite. It's the same sort of principle as cupping (much loved by Gwyneth Paltrow) but so relaxing I felt that angels were blowing bubbles on my tummy and legs.

The TV star was up for trying out the new treatment

After that I had to do a bit of work. I popped into the Hypoxi machine for some fat burning. Now it might have looked as though I was just standing still and taking it easy, but there's a set of pedals inside the machine.

Although you can take it relatively easy (this isn't a spin class) you are burning three times as much fat as you would with ordinary exercise and toning up your bum and thighs.

She also underwent some fat burning

Obviously like all treatments, these all work best combined with a healthy eating plan and general wellbeing, but I definitely felt better and as an added bonus had a fantastic night's sleep.

More info from Dorota on her website hypoxichiswick.co.uk

