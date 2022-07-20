Sailor Brinkley exudes confidence in stunning swimsuit snapshots The model turned up the heat

Sailor Brinkley set pulses racing in a tiny black string bikini as she posed for a series of sun-drenched snaps.

MORE: Christie Brinkley is an ocean goddess in tiny swimsuit

Evidently enjoying her trip to Croatia, the 24-year-old treated her Instagram followers to a set of dazzling photographs. Opting for an elegant triangle bikini, Sailor mastered a series of model-inspired poses as she languidly reclined against a tree.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sailor Brinkley sizzles in string bikini during epic adventure

With the afternoon sun hitting her face, the model was bathed in a pool of glowing light which did well to highlight her impressive physique.

SEE: Christie Brinkley celebrates love with beachside photos ahead of friend's nuptials

MORE: Exclusive: Christie Brinkley has a new lease of life as she shares rare details of love life

Sailor styled her blonde locks into natural beachy waves and kept her makeup low-key for the ultimate beach look.

Her fans went berserk in the comment section, with one writing: "Starting up a wildfire", whilst a second penned: "Beyond perfect", followed by three red heart emojis.

Sailor posed up a storm during her trip to Croatia

A third remarked: "Looks like a good trip. Croatia suits you", and a fourth added: "JAW DROPPED."

The Sports Illustrated model's sultry swimwear snaps come after she escaped to the island of Ischia in honor of her birthday. Channeling her famous model mother, Sailor posed up a storm in an array of gorgeous outfits. In one photo, the 24-year-old donned a stylish polka dot bikini as she elegantly climbed onto her sun lounger.

The model looked flawless in her string bikini

Joined by her pals, the budding model moreover shared a glimpse of her lavish meals including snaps of fresh lobster and some pesto-drenched orecchiette. Clearly enamored by the Italian food, Sailor captioned her post: "Più pasta per favorite!", which translates to 'more pasta please'.

Mum Christine was among the first to react, simply writing: "BELLISSIMA!!!!"

Sailor celebrated her 24th birthday in Italy

Other fans flooded the comment section with an abundance of sweet comments. One penned: "Fantastic photos. Looks like a stunning place", while a second added: "My favorite island ever".

Christie welcomed Sailor in 1998 with her ex-husband Peter Cook. She is also a mom to daughter Alexa Rae Joel, whom she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and son Jack Brinkley-Cook with ex-husband Richard Taubman.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.