7 best holiday destinations to travel like the Beckhams

The Beckham family is known to jet off to some exquisite locations on holiday. From New York to Miami, David and Victoria have travelled to the most luxurious corners of the world – making the family expert globetrotters.

If a sun-drenched holiday is on the cards and you would love to live it up like the Beckhams then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the top locations where you can kick back in style like the renowned family. Keep scrolling to discover more...

Miami

If you follow any of the Beckhams on social media, you'll know that they spend a considerable amount of time in sunny Miami. As well as their two beautiful homes in London and the Cotswolds, David and Victoria Beckham also own a breathtaking apartment in Miami which cost $24 million (£19 million), according to The Observer.

Book your stay at The Altair Bay Harbor Hotel boasting waterfront vistas on Miami Beach and bask in the glistening Florida heat. Featuring an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness centre, you can perfect your workout regime like David and unwind under the palm trees.

If you're feeling particularly boujie, then how about hiring a boat for the day to live your best Beckham-esque life?

Los Angeles

Before selling their unreal £25.3 million Beverly Hills mansion in Los Angeles, the Beckhams spent plenty of time living the Californian dream. Although the family has since relocated to London, where they own a lavish property in Holland Park, they regularly return to Los Angeles in the school holidays.

If you've been California dreamin' then why not treat yourself to a night of luxury at the prestigious Beverly Hills Hotel? Famously known as The Pink Palace, this luxury hotel on Sunset Boulevard features a full-service spa and a beautiful outdoor pool.

New York

The family also likes to swap the sea for skyscrapers on the occasional visit to The Big Apple. Back in November, Romeo posted some snaps of his New York getaway on social media. The football star looked ultra-arty wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a Prada beanie as he meandered the city's urban streets.

Jet off to New York for just £270 return via Skycanner. To experience the full Beckham lifestyle, book a table at VB's favourite restaurant in the city - French brasserie Le Crocodile.

Whistler

We all know the Beckhams are a sporty family, but it turns out their athletic prowess extends beyond football. The family headed to the Canadian mountains for a snowy getaway back in February, where they enjoyed showing off their snowboarding and skiing skills on the picturesque slopes.

Book your return flight to Vancouver for £350 and hit the slopes in epic style like the Beckhams.

South of France

The Beckham clan loves to jet-set around Europe in addition to their American adventures. David and Victoria enjoyed a luxe Yacht holiday to see off the summer with close friends Elton John and David Furnish. The famous foursome were joined by Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper in the Cote d'Azur where the family spent time at Elton's house in Nice.

Grab a bargain and jet off to Nice for a mere £11 this spring. Living your best Beckham life on a shoestring budget? No problem.

Wales

If you're after something a bit closer to home, then a trip to Wales might be for you. Brooklyn enjoyed the beautiful Welsh coast, taking to social media to post a Bond-like snap of him emerging from the crystal-clear sea. Venice Beach, move over.

Relish a weekend away at The Lamphey Court Hotel, situated in acres of scenic grounds next to a medieval Bishop's palace. Featuring a 20-yard indoor pool and a state-of-the-art fitness suite, the hotel is fit for a Beckham.

Kenya

Brooklyn spent time in beautiful Kenya while filming for David Attenborough's series Our Planet. The 23-year-old posted images from his incredible trip alongside the caption: "Amazing to explore behind the scenes on location for @ourplanet with @wwf_uk in Kenya’s Masai Mara."

A budding photographer, Brooklyn sparked envy within us all with his awe-inspiring shots from behind the scenes of the shoot, where he posed up a storm on four-by-fours set against the unparalleled African landscape.

Plan a memorable safari in Kenya and see the unbelievable sights like Brooklyn for a holiday to cherish forever.

