Staycation with a view: Cornwall at its finest A little slice of heaven!

If you're looking for the ultimate location for a family holiday in Cornwall, look no further than Goofyfoot in St Agnes.

Situated just a stone's throw from the beach, the north shore cottage could not be more ideally suited for a staycation for adults, children and their dogs.

After spending a week at the four-bedroom house with my husband and our two children, seven, and nine, we were been blown away by the cornish coastline, vacation vibe and hospitality all round.

Goofyfoot's is the ideal family getaway - and its dog friendly too!

On arrival at the bungalow by the sea, we were immediately struck by the huge decking and decidant views.

Perfect for BBQs, alfresco dining or simply soaking up the sun, the garden was the ideal outdoor living space and made us feel like we were sunning ourselves abroad.

Sunbathe on the deck or curl up in the cozy living space

While we were treated to beautiful weather, even in colder months we could imagine getting cosy by the fire in the living room with a good book or movie on the TV.

Curling up under a duvet on the deck as the sun sets or rises, is also an absolute must-do.

While it is tempting to hunker down and relax without stepping a foot outside the abode, the delicious smell of locally cooked food nearby will soon have you searching out something to eat - and you don't have to look far.

The sunsets at St Agnes beach are spectacular

There are a plethora of restaurants, pubs and cafes within walking distance of the house from Driftwood Spars, to Schooners on the waterfront where their stone-baked pizzas are to die for.

In the morning, the short, but steep walk up into the village will see you met with the St Agnes bakery, packed full of pastries, pasties and incredible coffee.

The beach is a stone's throw away from Goofyfoot holiday home

Takeaways are also in abundance for such an intimate place making it easy to grab a meal and kick back at Goofyfoot with the view which you can't get enough of.

The home boasts a well-equipped, new kitchen, dining room and enough space for eight people to sleep.

Goofyfoot is perfect for families as it has two bedrooms with bunkbeds and another two with double beds.

There's fun for all of the family in St Agnes

A week simply wasn't enough and we're already looking to book again for the white, sandy shorelines, coastal hikes and exploration of this breathtaking location.

A stay at Goofyfoot can be booked via Classic Cottages. Dates in 2022 can be reserved now.

