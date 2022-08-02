Tess Daly dazzles in gorgeous red swimsuit during lavish Ibiza break alongside husband Vernon The mum-of-two let her hair down

Tess Daly and husband Vernon Kay have been enjoying a well-deserved break in sunny Ibiza and on Monday evening, the presenter treated fans to a fresh string of stunning photos.

Taking to her Instagram, the Strictly star provided a rare glimpse inside her glorious getaway.

Among the snaps, Tess shared a glimpse of her lavish boat trip, her juicy watermelon and feta salad, photos of the turquoise Mediterranean Sea, and a joyous clubbing picture alongside hitmaker Calvin Harris.

In one photo, Tess slipped into a flattering red swimsuit complete with ruching and an elegant halter neck design. Rocking a piece from her very own luxury beachwear collection, Naia Beach, the mum-of-two appeared to be in high spirits as she hugged a giant golden swimming ring.

Tess flaunted her tanned gym-honed legs

Tess accessorised her look with a pair of retro sunglasses and a dainty bracelet. She styled her blonde tresses into a mermaid-esque side plait for the ultimate glamorous beach look.

Pining for the Spanish island, she captioned her photos: "Missing Ibiza but feeling fresh and ready for a busy week. Hope everyone's having a lovely Monday!"

The Strictly star enjoyed an evening with Calvin Harris

Her fans flocked to the comment section to heap praise on the presenter, with one writing: "Looveee this. Getting so excited for Strictly now!!" while another penned: "Looking beautiful Tess, hope you had an amazing time."

Commenting on her gorgeous swimwear, a third fan remarked: "A queen in the Selene swimsuit", and a fourth noted: "Gorge" followed by a red heart emoji.

Last week, Vernon delighted fans with a golden sunset selfie alongside his wife Tess. With their backs to the setting sun, the duo beamed for the camera as they enjoyed a day out at sea. Vernon, 48, went shirtless, whilst Tess rocked a pair of pink shades and giant silver hoop earrings.

Vernon and Tess radiated joy

He captioned his loved-up photos: "Superb few days in Ibiza! A beautiful place with awesome people and great vibes."

Vernon's fans raced to the comment section to compliment the pair, with one writing: "You really are a beautiful couple inside and outside", whilst a second added: "Too much gorgeousness in one pic."

