Michelle Keegan and husband Mark Wright look so loved-up during special date Down Under The pair looked so happy!

Michelle Keegan was beaming as she was captured enjoying a sun-soaked date in Sydney on Sunday days after reuniting with her husband Mark Wright.

The husband-and-wife duo looked happier than ever as they showed off their spectacular day which saw the pair enjoying a boat ride to Manly for a delicious-looking lunch by the sea at Hugo's, and then jetting back to the city for a lavish cocktail-fuelled dinner at Mr. Wong.

Captioning a reel of their exciting day, Mark penned: "A sunny Sunday in Sydney A ferry trip to Manly, then out in the city for dinner."

Fans couldn't get enough of the romantic update and flocked to the comments to leave messages for the stars.

Michelle looked incredible

One fan wrote: "Wow looks awesome, enjoy making memories," with two love hearts. A second added: "Love Manly… Have a fab time."

A third replied: "Awww LOVE when you post things of you both together," with a heart eyes emoji.

A fourth said: "Well deserved time together."

Mark is certainly adjusting well to Aussie life

Michelle also posted a gorgeous update from her special time with Mark. Captioning a beautiful selfie in Mr. Wong she penned: "Celebrating not having to press that snooze button in the morning."

The 35-year-old looked sensational in the picture as she posed with a yummy-looking cocktail in a fabulous one-shouldered black top which she matched with an elegant gold necklace and statement gold earrings. Her brunette tresses were worn down and elegantly styled to one side.

The star jetted off in May

The Wright clan are certainly missing the Our Girl actress as mother-in-law Carol wrote: "We are all missing you. X." Sister-in-law Jess Wright also penned: "Miss you," with a red love heart.

The brunette beauty has been down under since May, filming the new BBC series Ten Pound Poms which follows a group of Britons in 1956 as they emigrate to Australia after the war.

According to the BBC, Michelle plays Kate, "a young nurse who arrives without her fiancé and will do whatever it takes to try and rewrite her devastating past."

