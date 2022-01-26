Strictly's Tess Daly floors fans in off-the-shoulder dress on sun soaked holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly is currently soaking up the sun in Dubai after jet setting to the UAE earlier this week - and her stunning holiday wardrobe has floored fans.

Taking to Instagram to share a series of photos looking sunkissed on her getaway, the Strictly Come Dancing star looked gorgeous and glamorous in a striking polka dot dress. With a flattering off-the-shoulder neckline, tiered skirt and waist-cinching belt, Tess looked incredible as she posed in front of a turquoise juice bar. Dreamy!

Tess, who is married to Vernon Kay, styled her long blonde hair in beachy waves, pairing her look with glitzy studded sandals and oversized sunglasses.

Other photos pictured the radiant mother-of-two swinging against the backdrop of pools and palm trees with a friend, hammocks on the beach and a delicious looking bowl of freshly tossed salad.

Tess stunned fans with her striking polka dot dress

"We made it to the sunshine," shared Tess. "Here with my bestie @Gayle_x_ to shoot the new season collection of our swimwear range @Naia_Beach! But first, time to soak up some of that much needed sunshine at @RixosThePalmDubai."

Fans were quick to comment on the star's glowing photos, rushing to share their love for her polka dot ensemble.

"Enjoy the well earned rest. You worked hard on Strictly. Missing it still," wrote one fan, while a second quipped: "Both looking beautiful and glowing!"

"Love your dress, where's it from please?" asked a third, to which Tess replied: "Thank you! It’s actually a super old Topshop one! But it’s a favourite and I wear it year after year! It’ll probably be threadbare soon."

The Strictly star is staying at Rixos The Palm, Dubai

Polkadot is indeed a timeless print that can refresh your wardrobe year after year. Though Tess' exact dress is no longer available, we're loving this striking dupe to save for your summer.

Boutique Polka Dot Dress, £20, Boohoo

Dubai isn't the star's first holiday this year, as Tess and husband Vernon recently enjoyed a few days in Dorset with their daughters, Phoebe, 17, and Amber, 12.

They hit the sandy beach of the coastal county, with the TV star uploading photos. She remarked: "A little family trip to the beach was the perfect start to 2022, although the wind had other ideas about my hair."

