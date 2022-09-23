'I tried a Davina McCall-approved wellness holiday - here's what it was like' Abs like slabs pending…

As well as being a successful presenter, Davina McCall, 54, is known for her rock-hard abs and dedication to fitness. Just one look at her Instagram and you'll realise she works hella hard to maintain her athletic physique. The Long Lost Families star has trialled the TUI Blue wellness menu, so when I was offered a chance to give it a whirl for myself in sunny Croatia, I was in.

Cast aside your visions of hellish bootcamp classes and solely sipping on smoothies, for TUI Blue, the wellness experience is to 'Find Your Happy'. If that's a languid day spent in the spa or trying your hand at volleyball, the itinerary is there to be tailored to what takes your fancy.

A scenic stay

Our base was the TUI Blue Jadran, right on the beach in Tučepi. It's around 1 hr 30 minutes from Split Airport and you'll find it tucked away in a secluded spot.

The TUI Blue Jadran is located on an idyllic stretch of beach

The hotel has a mountainous backdrop that almost looks like a green screen because it's so picturesque. You wouldn't believe it if you didn't drive the winding mountain roads to get from one place to another.

Despite all beaches in Croatia being public by law, only locals have cottoned on to the pristine stretch of pebbles that the hotel opens onto, so peace is available in abundance.

Making fitness fun

Croatia is perfect to explore by sea, and one day we embarked on an island-hopping speed boat trip visiting Brač, Hvar and Milna.

I tried a range of fitness classes during my stay

Stepping off at the famous Golden Horn beach on the island of Brač, we instantly clocked a giant inflatable assault course. While soaking up the sunshine from the shoreline or paddling in the crystal-clear waters would have been idyllic, this would be much more fun, right? It's one of those activities where you work out without really realising and it featured an unintentional ab workout due to the constant belly laughs.

For another water workout, consider hiring a paddleboard from the hotel. Test your core strength by standing up while it's windy and wavy and trust that your arms will be given a good workout too.

Pool time and spa time were on the menu too

Fitness wise, I tried HIIT, Pilates, a functional training session (read: circuits) and a yoga class, all booked on their handy app. With yoga, flows were concluded with a few minutes of lying down and staring up at the tall trees and piercing blue skies. Breathing in the sea air, I was beginning to understand my own definition of wellness.

During each activity, I found myself thinking, "I bet Davina was good at this" and the TUI PR, who accompanied Davina on her wellness break, confirmed my suspicions. The superwoman is good at everything. Plus, despite being offered a VIP area while she was at the TUI Blue in Turkey, the mum-of-three preferred to mingle with the guests, lounging quietly by the pool with partner Michael Douglas during her downtime.

Food, wine and winding down

As I mentioned, TUI's wellness offering isn't about smoothies and 500-calorie meals. Sure, you can eat super healthily at the buffet if you want to, but there's also a chance for indulgence, Croatian style. The natives speak passionately about their wine offering, and after sampling a few for yourself, you probably will too. Graševina is the type of wine that is most popular, and a glass of Pošip in the sunshine is just delightful!

Breakfast started healthy, and then...

Fresh fish is a menu staple given the surroundings, and the proximity to Italy means the pasta dishes and pizza options are winners too. Try Chevap (beef and pork kebab) for a casual meal and definitely order a steak while you're there.

The hotel is beautiful, morning and night

Relaxation was also on the agenda at TUI Blue Jadran, and I booked in for a hot stone massage which was 50 minutes of uninterrupted heaven. My achy muscles were treated to the warmth of the stones, and I left the spa feeling renewed. I've certainly found my happy, and I'll be back for more.

