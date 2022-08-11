Carol Vorderman shows off impressively toned torso in fabulous new update The star is overseas!

Carol Vorderman is no stranger to an active lifestyle and on Tuesday showed off her incredibly toned tummy whilst away on a fabulous health retreat in Portugal.

The This Morning star shared the impressive update on her Instagram account to her 233,000 followers, as she posed on a stunning balcony for a series of photos wearing a grey crop top and black leggings. The star also donned an utlra-glamarous pair of sunglasses for the stylish snaps.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Into week 2 here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale...the vibe's kicked in now…loving it. So so hot here though...Guess it's like at home. Nearly 40C every day which is way too hot for me BUT it's all good and cooling down in a few days.

"Most time spent on yoga, gym, swimming and paddleboarding and chilling out. BOOOMMMMM. SENDING LOVE BACK HOME X."

Carol looked fabulous

The former Countdown host looked so sensational and her followers certainly agreed, as they took to the comments section to leave messages for the star.

Denise Van Outen replied with a love heart, raised hands and heart-eyes emojis. One fan wrote: "Awesome. Well jealous Carol, except the 40C heat...I couldn't stand that [laughing face emoji."

A second added: "Looking amazing. Such a beautiful lady in a beautiful place." A third wrote: "Beautiful as always Vorders."

The star is in her element

A fourth wrote: "So beautiful," with a heart-eyes emoji.

The star is already one week down at Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat, and the presenter appears to be loving every minute.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

Carol has been documenting her time away for fans on social media

Carol has been sharing regular updates from her time away, starting last week when she posted a video showing a totally dark starlit sky, captioned: "It's half past five, time for an early swim, stars still in the sky," wowing her fans with her dedication to wellness.

A second update revealed she hadn't headed back to bed following her dawn swim. Posting a photo of the sunrise, she penned: "I love mornings best of all. Dawn from the pool. Off for a yoga sesh with Kenny. I'm rubbish at yoga but who cares if I don't? I'm a trier."

