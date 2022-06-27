Exclusive: Davina McCall wows in bikini on sun-soaked getaway as she talks body-confidence at 54 She looks incredible!

Davina McCall is well-known for having one of the most toned physiques on television and in recent years has been celebrated for setting a positive example to older women everywhere.

SEE: Davina McCall's £3.4million family home is stunning – inside photos

The Long Lost Family presenter says she wants to motivate other people her age to begin exercising, no matter their situation. "I don’t want people to look at what I do and think: 'Oh well, it's all right for her. She can work out all of this time' because I don't want them to use what I do as a stick to beat themselves with.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Davina McCall enjoys a sun-soaked holiday in Turkey

"I want to inspire everyone to get up and go do something. Doing anything will make you feel good about yourself – it doesn't have to be a spin class or boxing class, it could be a simple walk. Just do something!"

RELATED: Davina McCall opens up about 'debilitating and extremely painful' health woe

SEE: Holly Willoughby sends her support to Davina McCall amid health struggles

Davina credits regular exercise with helping to keep her happy and improve her mental health – something which becomes ever more important during menopause.

"I feel like I just want to show people that you are never too old to do anything. You're never too old to start getting fit.

Davina McCall wants to encourage body positivity

"Body confidence is not about the size you are, it is about how you feel about the size that you are. My mental health improves when I eat better and exercise," she adds.

SEE: Davina McCall surprises fans with bikini workout

Davina says that exercise has helped with her menopause experience too. "Any kind of strength training helps with bone density," she says.

Davina McCall says exercise has helped her through menopause

Davina has become one of the leading lights in a movement to get women better informed about menopause, following her struggles to get diagnosed when she first started experiencing symptoms 10 years ago.

Feeling inspired by Davina's dreamy holiday photos were taken at TUI's Blue Grand Azur hotel in Turkey, where she was trying out the hotel's wellness menu, which includes everything from yoga and paddle boarding to spa treatments.

We spoke to Davina as part of TUI BLUE, TUI’s premium hotel brand, wellness menu launch.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.