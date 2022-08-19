Carol Vorderman shows off intense ab workout in figure-hugging sportswear

Carol Vorderman looked sensational on Thursday as she showed off her incredible physique whilst undergoing a grueling ab workout.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 61-year-old shared a sneak peek of her training session which saw the This Morning star lying on a mat whilst holding an exercise ball. In the snap, Carol looked incredible as she wore a fabulously sporty outfit.

WATCH: Inside Carol Vorderman's luxury health retreat

Captioning the photo, the mother-of-two wrote: "Pilates squishy ball with our Gemma @thebouncemethod. Abs…abs…abs," with two red love heart emojis.

Carol's outfit was comprised of a pair of black gym leggings, a khaki sports vest and luminous orange trainers.

The star took to social media

The former Countdown host is currently away in Portugal at Jason Vale's Juice Master Retreat, and the presenter appears to be loving every minute.

Alex Scott is also on the retreat with Carol and the pair were captured enjoying a workout together ahead of Carol's latest gym update.

Both Carol and Alex have been hitting the gym hard since checking into the retreat, with Carol revealing she's dropped over a dress size in the eighteen days she's been at the resort.

Carol has worked so hard on her health retreat

Their Thursday morning sweat session saw Alex working out in a black crop top, posing in the mirror and writing: "Carol Vorderman, where's my gym buddy?"

Shortly afterwards she shared a video of 61-year-old Carol performing chest presses – with a seriously heavy-looking weight!

Alex Scott made a hilarious quip to Carol

Alex joked jested that she had finished her own workout, while Carol had only just arrived, but that's not to say Carol had been lounging in bed as during the course of the retreat, she's been taking on 5am yoga and swim sessions most days.

During the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

