Discover Native Stay Edinburgh - a luxury home away from home

Nestled in the heart of Edinburgh stands the newly refurbished Native Edinburgh. The elegant Georgian building is part of the luxury aparthotel brand Native Places, and we can't imagine wanting to stay anywhere else in the city.

Stay in the heart of Edinburgh

Located on Queen Street - just a 15-minute walk or 5-minute taxi ride from Edinburgh Waverly train station, Native Edinburgh boasts a new half-a-million-pound revamp. The exciting refurbishment includes a fabulous speakeasy bar named Counter, where you can sip on superbly crafted cocktails in a cosy corner until one am - and the best whiskey sour we've ever tried.

Native Edinburgh is nestled within a grand Georgian building

Bustling George Street and Rose Street are only moments away and they are packed with bars, chain restaurants, and popular high-street shops. The more traditional Old Town, full of independent eateries is nearby too.

However, if what you are after is a luxury home away from home then you must look inside Native Edinburgh's 82 apartments that comprise of Studios, One Bed rooms, and Premium One Bed apartments…

Inside Native Edinburgh

The décor of tasteful green hues, polished woodwork, leather chairs and foliage instantly makes this welcoming space in the historic city feel fresh and closely connected to the majestic parks and gardens in the surrounding areas.

Interestingly, the award-winning design for Native Edinburgh’s refurbishment was inspired by the famous inventors who lived within the city of Edinburgh, and the design aims to highlight this unique history through an array of décor, artwork and quirky gadgets used tastefully throughout.

Be enchanted by the award-winning décor

Olivia Immesi, Managing Director says: “Native Edinburgh’s refurbishment reflects the history of the city, and a focus on local culture to allow guests to plug into the city, whether they’re passing through or staying for longer.”

Sleep, work and unwind at Native Edinburgh

We stayed inside one of Native Edinburgh's Premium One Bed apartments and revelled in the spaciousness. The bedroom featured a king-sized double bed and still allowed for plenty of space to move around.

You will find sleek wall-mounted televisions and floor-to-ceiling windows with superb blackout curtains. Waking up one morning following stormy autumnal weather we were stunned to open the curtains and see that the city was bathed in dazzling sunshine.

Relax or work, the choice is yours

The Premium One Bed apartment had a small hallway which led into another large room featuring a fully equipped kitchen and utility area, complete with an espresso machine, dishwasher and washing machine. At the far end of the ingeniously designed space lay a comfortable seating area and a large desk which was bathed in the natural light of another full-sized window - the perfect place to work or unwind.

Native Edinburgh provides everything you need

At Native Edinburgh, the beauty is in the detail, the sofa can open out into a double bed and the space is thoughtfully decorated with plants, interesting coffee table books and retro radios.

Discover more at Native Edinburgh

Native Edinburgh offers the freedom and privacy that guests seek in an apartment space along with all of the perks, convenience and premium service expected from a boutique hotel.

Enjoy exquisite cocktails and fresh snacks at the Counter

We found that the staff will readily provide you with taxis, city maps and even fresh milk for your kitchen. I'd recommend asking the knowledgeable and very friendly staff at reception for tips on where to eat rather than Googling and falling into any touristy traps. Makers Gourmet Mash Bar close to the train station is an excellent spot for some hot comfort food this winter if you want to venture outside.

You'll never want to leave...

That said, the Counter at Native Edinburgh serves coffee and delicious fresh pastries all day, and cocktails by night if you would rather stay snuggled up inside your home away from home as winter approaches.

Find out more about Native Places www.nativeplaces.com

